Juan Martín Del Potro goes through hours of immense pain, after having suffered the death of his father this Monday, Daniel, at 63, a victim of coronary problems. As a way of trying to alleviate so much sadness, the Tandilense left a heartfelt message on his social networks in which he shows his enormous affection for his father, who was a permanent company not only in his private life but also in his tennis career.

“You left us here with a broken heart, but we know that you are resting in peace as you deserve,” begins Delpo’s message, which accompanies a photo in which he appears with an age close to 8 years, during a delivery of awards, accompanied by his dad.

The former world number 3 also alluded to another tragic event in his life: the death of his younger sister, Guadeloupe, during 1990 in a traffic accident. “Now you got together with your other angel, and I ask them to please take care of us and guide Mama, my sister and me from heaven,” the message states, adding: “You are our true and only champion.”

Juan Martín Del Potro traveled to Porto Alegre last December to perform a treatment in the area based on cells from his own bone marrow. (Photo: Telam)

In the text, he remarks that the enormous affection for his father and the education he gave him in his life: “Thank you for educating me with values, with honesty, with sacrifice and for having done the impossible so that I can fulfill the dream of playing tennis. There is no cup that reaches for your greatest achievement, which was having formed and protected this family, “he adds.

Finally, Delpo gives an account of the enormous sadness that he is going through and the difficulty he feels these days to move forward: “I don’t know – he affirms – how I will do to live without your presence, but I will surely apply everything you taught me to never lower my arms. I LOVE YOU PA !!! “.

Daniel Del Potro had coronary problems and also suffered from kidney failure. For Juan Martín, the death of his father was harsh news, in the midst of a difficult emotional moment for him, in which he continues to fight to be able to return to tennis activity after his operations on his right knee.