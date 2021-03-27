Juan Marsé, portrayed in 2011. Jordi Partners

Juan Marsé has left this world leaving a posthumous book, a kind of diary with notes for some impossible memoirs, published by Lumen, in which he has been dispatched at ease against some politicians, journalists, writers and figures of social life, with the hurtful self-confidence of someone who gives himself the pleasure of not being silent. Go passing by, he seems to say with the Iberian moralist whip in his hand, those he considers his natural enemies, the clericalla and the carcundia, the independentistas de corral, the bicolored or quadrilateral flags full of the same blood in the dust, dirty with false oaths; the famous people who displace more than they weigh, the emphatic and conceited who are, at heart, slobbery fools. To some he gives a personal insult, to others the jocular or merciless comment. The best thing that can happen to you is not to appear in this book, just in case, even if one day you share trips, conferences, awards and happy after-dinner parties with this writer.

Juan Marsé is a born storyteller, a creator of characters, starting with the one he has made of himself. Unredeemed anarchist, militant anticlerical between consolidated anger and sarcastic humor, a grouch with license even to shoot the pianist. His novels are full of losers drawn from the famished, boggy and repressive background of a post-war that smelled of zotal. Despite having obtained critical and sales successes with his work, editorial awards and the highest official recognition to the point of forcing him to leave his flip-flops at home to climb invested with the morning coat and collar of dignity on the high platform of the University of Alcalá to receive the Cervantes from the hands of the king, Marsé himself considers himself an unclassified loser, one more among his literary characters who watches history go by from the sidewalk with his hands in his pockets. In fact, he has accepted the honors, medals and other junk, with a half rabbit and impostor smile.

But in this book, amid the caustic invectives against all that he despises, the swaying of the daily life of a writer is rocked with the focus placed on the short distance of his domestic hours. Pleasures, trips, consultations, diagnoses, attacked by two pathologies, kidney and heart, dialysis and heart attack. And so the days pass through the dietary like millstones crushing their dreams, ambitions and setbacks. You don’t know what to think when you see him whining because he feels neglected, forgotten, postponed in any honor competition. Perhaps it happens that the soul of any artist has a congenital weakness between ambition and doubt. But his discouragement soon found a remedy to walk around the house. Here a whiskey at the Mayestic or at the Boades cocktail bar with an unconditional friend, there the dog that moves its tail and with that it is enough to reconcile you with the universe, here a clinical analysis with an adverse prognosis, there Calafell beach and swimming exercise as a discovery of the Mediterranean butterfly style. He would have given everything to have the movement of the eyebrows of Clark Gable and the dimple in the chin of Kirk Douglas, but, instead, nature gave him in his time a young body with an air of Steve McQueen although in the end his face was like that of a very punished boxer.

It comes from those adventures of the comics that he bought at the corner kiosk, from the long seduction of the double programs of the neighborhood cinema, from the first kisses in the dark with the smell of patchouli and wet sawdust, from the open fields like a An urban form of virgin forest full of flea canines without a collar from Guinardó, Carmelo and Gràcia, where in a bar that character crushed by the dictatorship, who promised to return to reign one day, preached his silence along with a ration of chicken. Cinematographic phantasmagoria was a breeding ground for Juan Marsé and if he has not had any luck in so many of his novels that have come to the screen, it is not his fault. One more bounce to carry in the backpack, one more reason to blaspheme. One of his favorite targets is the directors of his films, all of them failures according to the hope he had put in those youthful dreams.

Hammocks in the garden of Nava de la Asunción with his friend Gil de Biedma, whiskeys unstoppable with Barral and Ferrater, the fidelity of Vila-Matas, the red stuffed animals of Bocaccio, the protective shadow of Carmen Balcells, the magazine Please, Calafell beach. One looks at this diary without knowing what to think of the grievances with which it lashes some colleagues. It is already known that in this miserable job, a more subtle way to hurt yourself is to praise your enemy, and vice versa, his derision also arouses your resentment. Rejoicing in the misfortune of others is a poisonous asp that nests in the hearts of artists, poets and writers.