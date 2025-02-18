Juan Mariné has died. At 104, Juan was, in all likelihood, the last representative of a way of loving the cinema that no longer exists. Born in Barcelona on the last day of the year of 1920, Juan was always a modern man and … In those years, modernity had its own name: “The cinematographer.”

Being just a 14 -year -old boy, it enters as a meritorious in the Orphea studies of the city, and with the outbreak of war, and after the nationalization of studies by the CNT, it performs camera assistant work in films produced For the union as ‘Aurora de Esperanza’, ‘The front and the rear’, or ‘Barcelona works for the front’. But above all, he is responsible for shooting the burial of José Buenaventura Durruti, the Spanish unionist and revolutionary, fallen in the civil war in 1936.

Juan was lit his eyes every time he told him, knowing that he was registering the “story” with capital letters, and as he was also an obsessive of the film technique, he did not miss the opportunity to tell that the batteries of the camera had exhausted, and tube to roll it “old”, with a manual chamber. His secret, placing a book under the armpit that allowed him to take the rhythm constantly when turning the crank.

It was not the only remarkable anecdote of this period. On one occasion, Juan tried to make one of his friends debut as an actor in the cinema with a comedy produced by the CNT entitled ‘Package, the public photographer number one’ (1937) and, although he will finally take place with the paper, Juan remembered that It was not so easy to achieve it, and that a sound reprimand of several members of the Steering Committee was taken. “They said that I was concentrating on rolling, that my friend had no grace and that he would never become an actor,” Mariné recalled with a laugh, given that the person he tried to help was neither more nor less than Paco Martínez Soria, who would star , as we all know, emblematic films of our cinema as ‘The city is not for me’ (1966), ‘Tourism is a great invention’ (1968), or ‘grandfather made in Spain’ (1969). Interestingly, all of them under Mariné’s photography direction.

It is called to rows and, when the war is lost, it manages to flee to France, where its own “film” adventure lives. Go through two concentration camps. It escapes Saint Cyprian as soon as he learns that the French government was going to necessarily recruit the Spaniards of the countryside to take them for five years to the foreign legion in Indochina; and of the Algiers-Sur-Mer, in which he is admitted after his failed flight, and from which he escapes again, raffling the fences that surrounded him.

He returns to Spain, and in 1947, he moved to Madrid, since the entire weight of the film industry had concentrated on the capital, working for the great studies of the time, in large propaganda and historical productions of the regime, with titles such as ‘The sanctuary does not give up’ (1949), ‘Truhanes de Honor’ (1950), etc.

In a short time Mariné becomes one of the best camera operators and photography directors in our country. His career with more than 140 films attests to. The producers were looking for him when the filming of the film was a technical challenge, as is the case, for example, in ‘La Gata’ (1956), the first Spanish film shot in Cinemascope and with color photography (Eastmancolor).

Without being exhaustive, Mariné is present in some of the most emblematic titles of our cinema such as’ The Coplas Pescador ‘(1954),’ The Saeta del Ruiseñor ‘(1957),’ The Nightñor de las Cumbres’ (1958), ‘ María de la O ‘(1958),’ The Great Family ‘(1962),’ Almost a gentleman ‘(1964),’ Stories of television ‘(1965),’ The family and one more ‘(1965),’ Sr. Citröen ‘(1967),’ The boys of the PREU ‘(1967), etc.

Special mention deserves his adventure with Juan Piquer Simón. Thanks to Juan and other talented technicians of our cinema such as Emilio Ruiz or Francisco Prósper Spain could have his own fantastic cinema in the 70s and 80s. Juan (Mariné) told him like this: «When Juan (Piquer) learned that in Hollywood They were going to do ‘Superman’, he thought, because I too. Thus, we did supersonicman before the Americans released their film. You had to have a lot of ingenuity to live up to it, but with much less money. For example, the scene in which Supersonicman is going through the planet, I made it with an aluminum flane that cost 25 pesetas … »

For pure love of cinema, Mariné and his henchmen raised mythical titles among fans of the fantastic genre as’ Mystery on the island of the monsters’ (1981), ‘The devils of the sea’ (1982), ‘A thousand shouts has the night‘(1982),’ Slug, viscosa death ‘(1988),’ La crack ‘(1990), etc.

Another of his passions is the film restoration, to which he has been dedicated since the 70s, after receiving the Juan de la Cierva Award, which allows him to investigate and develop his own film mills. Experiment with anamorphic lenses, creates ingenious film restoration techniques, which with the complicity of the Spanish Filmoteca allow to save and restore a part of our film heritage; And even creates its own system of drilling the film, the so -called “Mariné format.”

In other words, Mariné knew as few that cinematographic art and mechanics that make it possible go hand in hand. The other great genius of our cinema who was aware of this same truth was José Val del Omar; The one that Mariné always remembered with these affectionate words: «I admired him a lot, and I met him … and turned out to be the last of my shoe. He was the only one who was crazier than me when investigating and building tools for cinema!

Pure passion

But above all these achievements, which really made Juan Mariné immeasurable was his pure and hard passion for cinema. For Juan, the cinema was his only homeland. Anyone who loved heart cinema was his friend and accomplice. He was always welcome when sharing this passion. He did so with all his classmates, With your students in ECAMor without going any further, with whom he writes these lines; Since when he learned that I was preparing an exhibition about his fatigue partner Emilio Ruiz, he generously lent himself to help in everything possible.

This was Juan, and although our cinema has done justice, honoring him in his last years with such notable recognition as the spike of honor of the semi -infi, or the honorary Goya to his entire career (among others), he is still worthy of attention Everyone to enjoy the fruits of their work. So I take this occasion to request the complicity of institutions in this regard, especially from the Community of Madrid. All its wonderful creations are stored in the ECAM, wouldn’t it be beautiful to create a Mariné space where to exhibit them, spread them and pay tribute to this essential figure of our cinema?