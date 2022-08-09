The former vice president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, on June 19, during election night, in which he announced his resignation. CITIZENS (Europa Press)

Fifty days have passed this Monday since the former vice president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, announced through tears that he was resigning as coordinator of Ciudadanos in the autonomous community. Fifty days in which several names have been considered as his substitute. Fifty days in which the national leadership has remained silent in response. And fifty days in which Ciudadanos has launched the refoundation of the party. Now, the leadership is preparing a manager to pilot a formation that in Andalusia no longer has representation in the regional Parliament.

Among the names that sounded after the 19-J disaster to take over from Marín was that of Rocío Ruiz, former Minister of Equality and one of the most visible faces of Cs during the campaign. But the former Andalusian deputy, head of the list for Cádiz, surprisingly left the formation days later. A march that sparked criticism from the former vice president of the Board, who from the beginning pointed out the need to appoint a new face as his replacement. A replacement that at the moment will not materialize. The national leadership has decided to form a management company that will lead the party in Andalusia from now on, for a maximum period of six months, as established by the statutes. A term in which the manager will have to draw up the lists for the municipal elections, set up the new regional committee and, therefore, appoint Marín’s substitute. The composition of that manager, still to be determined, will be announced before the end of this week, “predictably on Wednesday.”

Assuming the helm of Ciudadanos in Andalusia implies leading a formation that in the autonomous community has been bleeding for months. The trickle of departures from the party was accentuated in the days prior to the appointment at the polls, with significant marches such as that of the spokeswoman for the parliamentary group of Cs, Teresa Pardo, who did not want to make her departure public until after the campaign. But the straw that broke the camel’s back came on election day, when the party was left without representation in the regional Parliament.

From the direction of Cs they allege, however, that the decision not to appoint, for now, a regional coordinator has been taken to focus on the local leaders who will attend the 2023 municipal elections. now the councilors”, sentences a senior official. The national leadership intends, both in Andalusia and in the rest of the communities, to have the names of the head of the list by mid- or late September, who will also be entrusted with the task of bringing the voters the result of the project to refound the party, which claims to be “a revolution” of the postulates of Citizens and on whose efforts the party has been focused for a month.

In addition, the same sources argue that the delay in the appointment is due to the need to calmly study the possible candidates to replace Marín. Names are not even being considered at the moment. But the truth is that last year, after the May 4 elections for the Madrid Assembly, in which Ciudadanos was also left out of the Autonomous Chamber, the situation was different: the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, assumed the leadership after the departure of ex-coordinator Ignacio Aguado without there being a manager involved.

Miguel Moreno, mayor of Porcuna (Jaén) -one of the only two municipalities in which Ciudadanos was the most voted force on June 19- and provincial coordinator in Jaén, slips as a possible member of the Andalusian manager. “The idea is to set up a manager to fix the problems without having a leadership that could confuse what is intended to be done when the refoundation of the party is ready. They have asked me if I want to join the manager and I have told them to count on me, “says Moreno, who ruled himself out as regional coordinator because he wants to be” focused “on his functions as mayor.