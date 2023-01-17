The Mar Menor and relations with the Ministry, together with the financing of public universities and negotiations with the rectors, are the main tasks of Juan María Vázquez, the new Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research. Today he leaves his seat in the Senate to dedicate himself to his multiple powers. “We are going to do our best to work hard in the coming months,” he told LA VERDAD once the president announced his appointment. “Science is my world,” he added. Vázquez is a doctor in Veterinary Medicine and professor of Animal Medicine and Surgery at the UMU.

He does not think of a management of weeks or months, given the remainder of the legislature, but rather in the medium term, which implies that he could continue with this counseling if the PP maintains power after the May elections. The president has withdrawn Antonio Luengo from environmental management, focused on the Mar Menor, which has been one of the main focuses of attention for years. Luengo will maintain the powers of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, and has before him the defense of the Transfer against the Ministry’s plans to cut transfers.

Regarding the variety of powers under his responsibility, Juan María Vázquez indicates that “it depends on how they are approached.” “It is necessary to promote from knowledge the actions that are required in the environment and in the Mar Menor, which can help the decisions that are made based on scientific evidence at this time serve to advance with dialogue and knowledge”, he pointed out.

Today he will leave the Senate to focus on his new position; he takes it as a medium-term mission, not four months



On the Mar Menor, probably pending a new director general, and the relations that must be established with the Ministry for Ecological Transition, currently deteriorating between both administrations, Juan María Vázquez recalls that the objective, before and now, of the regional government is to “defend the ‘Zero Discharge Plan’. It is important to move forward on it and that is how we are going to transfer it », he stressed. “We know how the powers are and how far the regional government and the Ministry can go, and it is necessary to move forward in a coordinated manner in decision-making.”

Veterinary medicine and the UCAM



Another key point is the multi-year financing plan for public universities, which he knows in detail from his position as a professor and as a candidate who went to the Rectorship of the UMU ten years ago. Vázquez considers it “urgent” to address the financing plan, “since it is what worries the rector of the UMU and the rector of the UPCT the most.” He will also have on his table the request from the UCAM to teach Veterinary Medicine, to which is added the fact that Vázquez is a doctor in Veterinary Medicine from the UMU. It will be a situation similar to the one that José Ballesta experienced in his advisory stage.

Regarding the remaining time of the legislature, he commented that “I am not going to approach my task as something that lasts sixteen weeks, but as something more in the medium term.”

The Mar Menor changes hands and the Environment is separated from Agriculture, as López Miras had projected a long time ago



Juan María Vázquez, a native of Águilas, until now held a seat in the Senate for Murcia, along with Violante Tomás and Francisco Bernabé. His position will probably be filled by Mónica Azorín Marco. In the Upper House, he has been a spokesman for the Science, Innovation and Universities Commission. He has also been a member of the Ecological Transition Commission.

science and universities



Previously, he held various positions in the government stage of Mariano Rajoy. In November 2016, he was appointed Secretary General for Science and Innovation and, previously, he was Secretary General for Universities. Between 2012 and 2014 he was also general director of Scientific and Technical Research and participated in the preparation of the Spanish Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation. He has participated in research projects and is the author of several international publications in journals of his specialty. He was also vice-rector for Research at the University of Murcia and general coordinator of the Campus Mare Nostrum project.

A list of environmental challenges and the abrupt relations with the Ministry

Juan María Vázquez has in his favor management in the field of science, research and technology after passing through various positions in the central Administration and in the university world, which will facilitate part of his work. The main challenge, however, is with the recovery of the Mar Menor and relations with Minister Teresa Ribera and her team, which continue to deteriorate.

1. Measures for the recovery of the Mar Menor. The autonomous law entrusts the development of numerous actions that are the responsibility of the regional government, such as the restitution of illegal irrigation plots to their previous state, previously sanctioned by the CHS. Likewise, starting in March, it is proposed to distribute the first distinctive sustainability seals to farmers who correctly apply the law for the protection and recovery of the lagoon. Also, between April and May, the regional Executive plans to start the expropriations for the installation of the three green filters to reduce the nitrate load in the lagoon. It must also develop other figures included in the law, such as collaborating entities.

2. Relations with Teresa Ribera’s team. Another mission of Juan María Vázquez is limited to relations with the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán. Until now, both administrations maintain rough relations. The regional government defends the measures of the ‘Zero Discharge Plan’, which includes actions that the Ministry does not want to address, such as the construction of the new north collector, as well as an extraction program to lower the level of the aquifer.

3. Another upcoming task for Juan María Vázquez, who will be in charge of the structure of the General Directorates of Environmental Quality and the Environment, will be the approval this year of the management plans for the protected areas of the Altiplano, Saladares del Guadalentín and Sierra Espuña . The management plans for El Valle and Carrascoy, Calblanque and Marina de Cope will continue to be processed.

4. University and Veterinary financing at UCAM. The two public universities in the Region, that of Murcia (UMU) and the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT), have spent months, years, demanding the approval of a stuck multi-year financing plan that should give financial stability to the institutions. Negotiations are stalled and it is up to you to unblock them. Professor at the Veterinary School of the UMU, Vázquez will have to deal with the request of the UCAM to teach that degree at the private university.