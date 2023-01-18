The “restoration of the Mar Menor as a unique ecosystem based on scientific evidence” and the promotion of the ‘Zero Discharge Plan’ are among the priorities of Juan María Vázquez, the new Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, “happy” for the diversity of skills that its portfolio brings together. The Veterinary professor, who until now held a seat in the Senate, understands that although the combination of areas “may seem strange, it is no less positive because it is unprecedented. It makes it possible to directly combine the knowledge of the Region, R + D + i and the university system with a common objective », he highlighted, satisfied with the new design.

The relations that must be established with the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, currently deteriorated between both administrations, will find in Juan María Vázquez “the outstretched hand; hopefully from the other side too, because it is important. The hands come together when both are outstretched, “he pointed out in his first public appearance after taking office in San Esteban. Vázquez insisted that the objective, before and now, of the regional government is “to defend the ‘Plan Vertido Cero’. It is important to move forward on it and that is how we are going to transfer it. We are going to continue working on that plan, investing in the restoration of the Mar Menor. Our scientists are going to be very important and we will work based on scientific evidence. The Campo de Cartagena aquifer has a great impact and scientific opinions must prevail to avoid it », he insisted. The measures of the ‘Zero Discharge Plan’ include actions that the Ministry does not want to address, such as the construction of the new northern collector, as well as an extraction program to lower the level of the aquifer.

The urgency of the two public universities in the Region to reach a multi-year financing plan that provides them with stability is not lost on Vázquez. «The meeting with the rectors will take place immediately. They know about my relationship with the rectors and there are two priority objectives in the university sphere, one that is already there, the plan that should give stability to the universities, and surely we will reach an agreement; and another that will come to us, the Organic Law of the University System, profoundly altered in its process, and which has become a law that will apply 17 university systems in Spain with the aim of satisfying the demands of the Catalans and will affect everyone, “criticized the counselor.

The president has removed Antonio Luengo from environmental management, focused on the Mar Menor, which has been one of the main focuses of attention for years, but Vázquez considered that there will be no tensions in the reorganization of organizations and powers.