The table is on the side of the kitchen. There, face to face, sit Juan Mari Arzak and his daughter Elena. The camera picks them up in profile, with the background of stoves, chefs races and voices crossing with precise instructions. But the two of them are absorbed in their conversation. And they are not a parent and a child talking about work and the weekend. They are two cooks, each with their own tastes, looking for a point of consensus on a dish. And it won’t be easy.

Asier Altuna has spent three years shooting in one of the best restaurants, together with a man considered a genius of gastronomy and one of the most popular cooks in history, reviewing all kinds of documentary images and structuring all this material to sketch Arzak since 1897 (It opens commercially on October 9 after opening the Culinary section at the Zinemaldia), which in its title refers to the family’s first eating house. The filmmaker, responsible for Breastfeed and the documentary Bertsolari, He appeared with a daring and long-term proposal: “I went there, I began to observe, and suddenly I was fitting the pieces together.” And indeed, the career of Juan Mari Arzak appears, his first steps, his passion for experimentation in the small dining room next to the large room where his mother served her own recipes, his growth, his emergence, his globalization. But soon another figure begins to appear, that of Elena, one of the chef’s two daughters, who in turn begins her own career. And if Juan Mari fought and broke with the above, how will the struggle of a cook, heiress of a very famous place, to find her own place, obtain respect for herself and not for her surname, be able to defend her own creation when less than a meter is your father? Some of the best moments of the film travel along that path, full of tension. Almost a The Godfather gastronomy: you will receive the business, but there are the clashes between generations due to the different ways of thinking. “I think that what we live is realistically reflected on the screen,” says Elena Arzak. “Asier has transmitted the personal and professional career of Juan Mari, his legacy, and on the other, what I painted in that story. That is to say, how I grew up, the many years with my father, the pressure of working in a restaurant like ours ”.

As is clear in each word, Elena adores her father, but also in each sentence it is glimpsed that she has fought to be Elena Arzak, not Elena’s daughter. “When I started hospitality, I had the absolute freedom to quit whenever I wanted. I have two children, and I am never going to force them to work on this. In my case, I started studying in Switzerland in 1988 and the following year my father called me to announce that he was being awarded the three Michelin stars. And he said, ‘I don’t know how long we’re going to last with them.’ And there they are, and it is a pride ”, he reflects. And he goes further, with a firm voice under his mask. “Personally, I knew it was going to be very difficult. My parents stressed to me to work hard, that it would make people forget their prejudices. This movie is therefore important to me. I’m not there by chance. Still, I liked being with my father, and I still like being with him. The days that come with him will be a gift. Although it is not the same that your boss is your father or that it is only your boss ”.

On the screen are the friends of Arzak, the gang of chefs who created the new Basque cuisine 44 years ago, with Karlos Arguiñano and Pedro Subijana among the most prominent. Ferran Adrià also emerges in his legendary talks-discussion with Arzak. His first trips appear, the recognitions and the construction of the legacy. “I really like hospitality,” says the cook, considered the best in the world in 2012. “And I find it very interesting to continue maintaining, adapting to the times, a gastronomic offer. I underline the updated. Before the pandemic I traveled a lot. I saw things. The past has already been, it will never return, but it should not be discarded either: there are indisputable values ​​such as love of the profession, exceptional customer service, innovation, capturing what society wants … An example: we are not a restaurant vegetarian, of course, but I read vegan magazines, I am interested in bringing their ideas to our menu ”, reflects Elena Arzak.

Altuna confesses that it has not been easy: “The Arzak are not easy [carcajadas del cineasta y la chef]. But I was delighted to meet them, I have struggled to get them out of their speech made using patience and perseverance ”. The filmmaker started with individual interviews, with many hours in the restaurant, and then he already wrote the script. “There was also luck, and that helped in the sequences between them, the generational change,” he says. Elena responds: “We each have our theory, and we have been working like this for years. We have also separated the family and the restaurant well, because the demand is so great that you need to be very focused. On the set, nothing has been forced. ” Arzak since 1897 arrives at the last sequence, in which the family and gastronomic pieces fit together in an organic way. The filmmaker sums it up: “Put the camera on, and see what happens. And it happened ”.