Juan Margallo’s fraternal and cheerful theater

Juan Margallo was the discoverer of Zaranda, there for 1987, for us he was already a reference, a consecrated name. By knowing him personally we knew of his proximity, his overflowing humanity. We crossed many times with an affection that was growing, which led to a enduring friendship.

A theater man, with all that means, integrity, honesty and love of the trade, tireless architect so that Latin American theater could have a space in this country. Incredible his work at the head of the Fit of Cádiz, where least in an office was in any room, always fixing any problem, involving everyone in solving any need that occurred to any company. Always plotting friendships, enabling encounters …

We had the immense fortune of living all that and that is also made us continue to maintain the commitment to a theater that speaks to the heart of each man, that goes beyond the results of the work, which is established from the affection, from the possibility of an incidence of social improvements. That fraternal and cheerful theater that he always transmitted, the one we pursue.

Actor and director Juan Margallo dies at 84

PD: weeks before the second edition of the Ibero -American Festival of Cádiz. Its director Juan Margallo is invited to see a local company to the Seville puppy room. It is Marimneo Marimneo de la Zaranda. The festival program is already closed. Even so, Margallo decides to program the Zaranda including an octavilla in the program already printed. There, Latin America opened to the work of La Zaranda that this year turns 48 years old from one of the richest and long careers of the Spanish theater.