The actor and playwright Juan Margallo has died At 84 this Sunday at his home in Madrid.

The also director, who has participated in films such as Champions either Close your eyesa Hip operation After a spectacular fall.

Extremadura has a great career in the world of interpretation, especially in the Independent Theater. So much so that it was part of theatrical groups such as Tábano or Gayo Vallecano, which marked a before and after in the 60s and 70s.

His passion for theater led him to create a company called UROC with his wife, the actress Petra Martínez (The one that is coming), with which he carried out works by different renowned authors. The good results of the works made the couple won the National Theater Award 2022. For their part, Martínez published a photo with Margallo on Instagram on Saturday where they remembered a work they did together: “We had a lot of fun doing it.”

These were awarded for their “deep and permanent Commitment to the scene“,” coherence “and” commitment. “For its part, the jury highlighted” their scenic excellence “, which have exercised” always with enormous professionalism, not exempt from the sense of humor. “

The appearances of the interpreter on the big screen have been Sporadic, but significant: The spirit of the hiveby Víctor Erice; South of Granadaby Fernando Colomo; And the most recent, Championsby Javier Fesser, for which he was a candidate for best secondary actor at the 2019 Goya Awards.

The entity of management of actors and dancers, Aisge, assured in its profile of X that they are “moved and desolate“With this” terrible loss. “also qualifies Margallo as an” curious insatiable “and emphasizes that it is” the best example that to be a good actor you have to be a good man. “