This weekend, the world of culture was excited with the sad news that the actor and director Juan Margallo He lost his life at age 84 at his home in Madrid, as confirmed by the Aisge Foundation in his social media account with a publication in which they transmitted the shock and desolation of the entity’s members. «A ‘terrible loss’, in the words of Emilio Gutiérrez Cabathat today we cry from Aisge, his house. The ‘curious insatiable’, the best example that to be a good actor you have to be a good man, ”said the brief message communicated by the actor’s death.

With ‘The Spirit of the Hive’, ‘South of Granada’ or ‘Champions’ among his best known works, his professional career has always been marked by his love story with the actress Petra Martínezwho was pronounced in the last hours with an emotional message that remembered a time lived with her husband before knowing her loss publicly. “Juan and I did a work that was called ‘ourselves ourselves’, we had a lot of fun,” wrote the actress next to a photograph of both sharing the same passion for the theater.

Now, his death leaves his relatives “completely devastated,” as he has expressed Loles León In the ‘Socialité’ program, because it knows Martínez and his children in common with Margallo. In 1968 Juan and Petra gave themselves the “yes, I want” sealing their love story that began and grew thanks to the performance, since their roads crossed for the first time at the Teatro Estudio de Madrid. Fruit of their relationship was born Two children, Olga and Juanwho also linked professionally to the world of her parents, she as director and he as a composer and specialist in lighting and sound.

Very configured personally, as they have sometimes proven to be for each other, together they also formed throughout their careers a perfect team on top of the stages, on which they founded independent theater groups such as Tábano, the owl or the Gayo Vallecano. Together they also toured the country with the UROC company giving life to numerous works that did nothing more than solidify their trajectories and their love story that culminated when they both shared the National Theater Award in 2022 for their “excellence, deep and permanent commitment to the scene.” “The truth is that we have been very excited that we have given them both together for all our trajectory, for our way of doing and understanding the theater,” Margallo said then in an interview for ‘El País’.









“I met him when I went to see ‘Caligula’ with a boyfriend. I loved him, and his legs … “or” we have gone through many stages. We argue, we laugh, but above all, we laugh a lot, ”said sincere Petra Martínez sometimes about what she liked her husband. In their marriage, those who also shared the experience of being grandparents or interpreting marriage in fiction formed by Angela and Nisi in ‘Sesame neighborhood’, brought the same sincerity and affection that they had to social networks, where Martínez frequently dedicated to Juan Bonitos Messages of love.

“He gave me a flower, I kissed her hand and my daughter took us out this photo”, “wearing 52 years together and that we continue to laugh a lot and wanting to be together is because we have always tried to be very jointly dressed,” are some of the words that Petra expressed in the publications he shared in his social networks of moments of complicity with Juan Margallo. Kisses, hugs, walks, family moments or trips both in the present and the past throughout their