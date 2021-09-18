In her public letter on Thursday, Cristina Kirchner Whitening that he had demanded that Alberto Fernández appoint the governor of Tucumán Juan Manzur as the new Chief of Staff.

After recounting her meeting last Tuesday with the President at Quinta de Olivos, Cristina stated in her text: “I told her that it was necessary to relaunch her government and I proposed names such as the governor’s Juan Manzur for the Chief of Cabinet. I know my proposal will surprise, it is public and notorious the differences that I have had with who was my Minister of Health since 2009, when I had to remove who was then my Minister of Health due to the failure to address the influenza A pandemic ( H1N1) “.

And he continued: “Juan remained in his position until he resigned to contest the candidacy for governor of the Province of Tucumán in 2015, a position he obtained and revalidated by popular vote not only through his re-election, but also in the election last Sunday. “

Alberto Fernández and Juan Manzur, in 2019.

The Cristina’s pressure finally took effect, because on Thursday in the meeting he had with Fernández at the Quinta de Olivos Manzur had rejected the offer to join the Cabinet. Yet it is not clear what changed from one day to the next.

Less clear is why of the clean slate what Cristina does with her former Minister of Health. Moreover, last July the vice president had questioned him for not having been prosecuted, unlike other K officials, for the Qunita Plan.

In September 2018, that is, exactly three years ago, in a report that he did ClarionThe man from Tucumán declared: “That’s it, it’s over; Cristina’s is a political cycle that is over ”.

It was a gross political miscalculation: the following year, Cristina was the vice president of the Nation.

Elected governor of Tucumán in 2015, Manzur immediately took charge of cut the link with the one who had been his political godfather, the former governor José Alperovich, who was also his deputy governor.

In 2019 he was reelected and, as Cristina pointed out in her letter, in this year’s PASO he won a victory in his province. In the midst of the defeats of the Frente de Todos throughout the country, in Tucumán the ruling party barely fell three points in relation to the 2019 gubernatorial election.

A rare ingredient in Manzur’s designation is that it is in total war with his lieutenant governor Osvaldo Jaldo, who challenged him – and lost – in last Sunday’s primaries. It will be necessary to see how the succession is organized.

On the night of this Friday, Jaldo congratulated Manzur through a post on Twitter for taking over as Chief of Staff. On the night of this Friday, Jaldo congratulated through a post on Twitter to Manzur for taking over as Chief of Staff.

“We congratulate and value the attitude of Governor @JuanManzurOK in these difficult times to assume as Chief of Staff in the government of our President @alferdez and our Vice President @CFKArgentina, making ourselves available in whatever is necessary,” he tweeted.

According to article 91 of the Constitution from Tucumán, Jaldo is Manzur’s natural replacement in case he is absent.

🇦🇷 | We congratulate and value the attitude of the governor @JuanManzurOK in these difficult moments to assume as Chief of Staff in the government of our President @alferdez and our vice president @CFKArgentina, making ourselves available in whatever is necessary. – Osvaldo Jaldo (@OsvaldoJaldo) September 18, 2021

Your links



Since his time as Minister of Health, Manzur maintains close bond with the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Hugo Sigman. The businessman said that he had met him “in a tremendously random way” in the influenza A epidemic.

Historical Peronist and sanitary doctor, he has a good relationship with the governors of the PJ, but also has a close link with the Peronist mayors of the Buenos Aires suburbs. That relationship comes from when he was Secretary of Health of La Matanza.

He also cultivated a strong relationship with trade unionists of the CGT. At dawn this Saturday, the head of the UOCRA, Gerardo Martínez, celebrated Manzur’s appointment as Chief of Staff – and also that of Aníbal Fernández – through a post on Twitter.



Cristina Kirchner with her then Minister of Health Juan Manzur, in 2013.

Pragmatic – and convinced that Cristina’s time had passed – between 2015 and 2019 he played close to the management of Mauricio Macri. Hence the cross that CFK had done to him. In 2016, for example, he said: “With Macri we agree that the Bicentennial it is the starting point for a more inclusive Argentina “.

We express our support for the appointments of Cros. @JuanManzurOK , as Chief of Staff and @FernandezAnibal at the head of the Ministry of National Security. And we ratify our confidence in the government and the leadership of the President @alferdez – Gerardo Martinez (@gmuocra) September 18, 2021

In 2015, the last year of Cristina’s presidency, he had been the minister who increased his wealth the most, after buying an olive oil company.