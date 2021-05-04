As if it were the image of a clandestine party, a meeting for Labor Day in Tucumán showed the governor of that province, Juan Manzur, with several people in a small space without chinstraps, that is, without any protocol of care for the coronavirus pandemic.

After the images of the May 1 locro went viral without social distancing, in an emergency context due to the high number of infections and deaths throughout the country, criticism began to rain on the provincial president.

So much so that the governor from Tucumán came out to justify himself. He assured, despite what is seen in the photos, that “it was not in a closed space“.

In the #Labor Day I shared an emotional locro in Pampa Mayo with the communal commissioners of the Simoca department and different authorities of the province. I thank the local delegate, Luis Villafañe, who generously opened the doors of his house to us. pic.twitter.com/4SLaQS7rTt – Juan Manzur (@JuanManzurOK) May 1, 2021

“All of us who know Pampa Mayo know that it is a rural place. These meetings take place within the framework of large areas, “he defended himself before the local press.

“There were many people, all very separated. I, as a doctor and sanitarista, I know very well what the care and recommendations are. We have complied with all the protocols, “he added.

A journalist asked him how he was going to do to ask society to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions, if they were not met by the government, and Manzur avoided the answer: “What was done was a meeting in a rural area, very spaced, in which it was very enjoyable. “

Then he assured that “you have to keep insisting in everything that is care and prevention, in everything that has to do with this pandemic. “

Internal and pandemic

The lieutenant governor of Tucumán, Osvaldo Jaldo, questioned in the newspaper The Gazette what “while Manzur was crazy, people were dying for Covid“and remarked that” if Manzur said that ‘you have to finish the fuck’, you have to finish it seriously. “

Faced with these criticisms, came the response of the governor: “I appreciate his concernBut we from the State are going to continue insisting and contributing, basically, in what is our responsibility, which is management. “

On Saturday, in the official accounts of the province they shared a photo in which Manzur mixes a pot of locro, accompanied by the text: “On # DíaDelTrabajador I shared an emotional locro in Pampa Mayo with the communal commissioners of the Simoca department and different authorities from the province. I thank the local delegate, Luis Villafañe, who opened the doors of his house to us with great generosity. “

