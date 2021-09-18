Juan Manzur, 52, was at the center of the political scene when Vice President Cristina Kirchner, with whom he had differences since 2017, nominated him for the head of the Cabinet to replace Santiago Cafiero, in the assembly of the new government of Alberto Fernández , after the scandalous defeat suffered in the PASO last Sunday.

But the passage of Manzur to the Nation opened several questions about the succession process in Tucumán, where the governor maintains a strong confrontation with his vice, Osvaldo Jaldo, with whom he has already competed in the PASO in which the appointed Chief of Staff prevailed by a wide margin.

Undoubtedly, this internal struggle was what led Manzur to reject, in the first instance, the offer to take over as chief of ministers when Alberto F. made the proposal to him at a meeting at the Quinta de Olivos. It is not clear if the pressure from the vice president led him to modify his decision or if the Tucuman doctor really has a more ambitious bet with a view to 2023, given that will not be able to search for a new mandate in the province.

His name came from the letter that the vice president released on Thursday after recounting her last meeting with the President at Quinta de Olivos. “I told him that it was necessary to relaunch his Government and I proposed names such as that of Governor Juan Manzur for the Chief of Cabinet. I know that my proposal will surprise, it is public and notorious the already overcome differences that I have had with who was my Minister of Health since 2009, when I had to remove my then Minister of Health for the failure to address the influenza A (H1N1) pandemic, “said Cristina Kirchner.

And in this context, he recalled that Manzur “remained in office until he resigned to contest the candidacy for governor of the Province of Tucumán in 2015, a position he obtained and revalidated by popular vote not only through his re-election, but also in last Sunday’s election. “

It was from the confirmation of his appointment that different conjectures began to be opened regarding the succession process of the Tucumán governorship, given the fierce internment that he maintains with his lieutenant governor.

Precisely, article 91 of the provincial constitution establishes that “in case of death, resignation, illness, absence or other impediment of the Governor, their functions will be carried out by the Lieutenant Governor until the cessation of the impediment, when it was temporary, or until completing the constitutional period for which they were elected, when the impediment was permanent. ”

In this line, the assumption of Jaldo would be imminent, at least from what the constitution dictates. But in Tucumán nobody takes for granted that the governor’s main rival will succeed him.

Even Jaldo himself avoided referring to that point and through his social networks congratulated Manzur on the appointment and made himself available to the president and vice president.

“We congratulate and we value the attitude of the governor @JuanManzurOK in these difficult times to assume as Chief of Staff in the government of our President @alferdez and our vice president @CFKArgentina, making ourselves available in whatever is necessary, “wrote the lieutenant governor on his Twitter account.

But the message was hardly able to temper the differences between the two leaders, which became more acute when Jaldo decided to advance the bid for Manzur’s succession by two years.

The lieutenant governor sought from the beginning to shore up his political construction with a view to the 2023 elections and precisely with that objective, at the beginning of March, he provoked the breakdown of the Peronist bloc in the provincial Legislature.

Jaldo’s decision was not well received at the Casa Rosada. “This is not the time to put personal interests first, but to attend to people’s problems,” was the message from Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro, in support of Manzur.

The differences were accentuated and the lieutenant governor decided to go with his own list in the intern of the ruling party in a kind of preliminary test. Manzur got the support of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner for these legislative elections in which the governor proposed a list that has Pablo Yedlin as head for senators and Health Minister Rossana Chahla for deputies.

On Sunday, the governor’s payroll was widely imposed by garnering 289,662 votes (60.37% in the internal) against 190,124 (39.62%) of Jaldo, who thus obtained second place on the list for Deputies.

However, this week the lieutenant governor submitted his resignation “indeclinable” as a candidate for national deputy for the list “All for Tucumán” which further aggravated the internal situation.

In principle, Jaldo confirmed that he will continue in the Legislature and as they let it transcend will approve the license of Manzur. What is not yet clear is how the succession process will continue in the province.

