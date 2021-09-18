The designated Chief of Cabinet, Juan Manzur, who will replace Santiago Cafiero, dedicated his first message after his appointment to President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who in a public letter revealed that he had proposed the governor of Tucumán to head the cabinet.

“I thank our president @alferdez and our vice president @CFKArgentina for the trust placed in me to assume the position of Chief of Ministers of the Nation,” Manzur transmitted through his Twitter account. And he added: “I will always be where it is most useful to the Homeland and the Peronist movement.”

Manzur, who was Minister of Health between 2009 and 2015, during the government of Cristina Kirchner, thus returns to the national Executive.

“I am going to redouble my efforts to rise to this new political challenge, with the conviction that the union of all Argentines is essential to resume the path of growth and build a country with Social Justice and equal opportunities for all” , transmitted after knowing his appointment.

Born in San Miguel de Tucumán and received a doctor of medicine at the age of 22, Manzur took the first steps in politics in health areas of different districts of the country.

Between 2001 and 2002, at the age of 32, he assumed as Secretary of Health of La Matanza, in the Buenos Aires suburbs, and later, he was appointed Vice Minister of Health of San Luis.

It was only in 2003 that he was summoned by the then governor José Alperovich, who appointed him Minister of Health of Tucumán.

Later, in 2007, Manzur became deputy governor of the province, when he accompanied the reelected Alperovich, until in July 2009 he was summoned by Cristina Kirchner to head the Ministry of Health, when he replaced Graciela Ocaña.

After occupying the sanitary portfolio, Manzur ran for governor of Tucumán, in the 2015 elections, in which he obtained a resounding victory by reaching 52% of the votes.

In August 2019, Manzur was reelected governor of Tucumán with the support of Alberto Fernández, who was then a pre-candidate for president of the PJ-Unidad Ciudadana.

In the Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primary elections (PASO) last Sunday, Manzur faced his deputy governor Osvaldo Jaldo in the internal Front of All (FdT) with his Peronist Loyalty list, which was the winner with 61.3% of the votes .

News in development