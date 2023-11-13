Juan Manuel Vargas He arrived on the set of ‘Mande qué mande’ and opened his heart when talking about his private life, a fact very rarely seen in him. Vargas was encouraged to tell how he managed to impress, at the beginning of the relationship, the now wife of his five children. In a fun interview, the popular ‘Loco’ also received a call from his family and they all dedicated heartfelt words to him.

YOU CAN SEE: Birthday of ‘Loco’ Vargas ended with the presence of the Police and Inspection of La Molina

How did Juan Manuel Vargas fall in love with Blanca Rodríguez?

The former cream midfielder said that, when he began his romance with Blanca Rodríguez, he lied to her that he was studying at a university to impress her. “When we were just dating, I lied to her that she was studying at a university, because she was studying at San Martín, on Brasil Avenue. I studied Computer Science, but she told him that she was studying at the university ‘higher up’ and it was a lie. I was just dating her, I lived in Magdalena and she in La Victoria, I was 18 years old. I picked her up and took her in a taxi. After dropping her off, I had to park my van on Brasil Avenue to go to Magdalena.

YOU CAN SEE: Juan Manuel Vargas speaks after Tilsa Lozano’s statements: what did the former soccer player say?

How did ‘Loco’ Vargas tell Blanca Rodríguez the truth?

When affection and trust were growing, Juan Manuel Vargas took Blanca Rodriguez to his house and introduced him to his parents. He saw fit to tell her the whole truth about her studies. Fortunately for him, she, far from being upset, understood.

“At the time I told her the truth, when I took her to my house. She understood, she also came from below and studied. She has known me since before I was a footballer. I debuted in 2002. I met her in May and I started playing soccer in November.”

Juan Manuel Vargas underwent the ‘Change of Look’ segment in ‘Mande qué mande’. Photo: capture from América TV

What did Juan Manuel Vargas say after Tilsa Lozano’s statements?

Juan Manuel Vargas spoke with Susana Gutiérrez Rivera for his YouTube channel and spoke after the statements of Tilsa Lozano. “I don’t touch on those topics, I try to keep a low profile, I try not to get involved in those topics anymore because my children are grown. I have five, there are networks and the internet and all that stuff. I prefer not to get involved. In time, they will know from everything they read. But I try to stay away from all outside issues.” .

#Juan #Manuel #Vargas #speaks #time #fell #love #wife #Blanca #Rodríguez