At last he spoke. Former player Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe interviewed his teammate Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas for the program he has for the newspaper Trome and told him a little more than necessary. Thus, the athlete referred for the first time in his life to the controversial romance he had with Tilsa Lozano.

Apparently, the television space La fe de Cuto moved the mountains and softened the heart of the member of the University sports football team and made him confess and acknowledge his mistake as a human being. In the video, it can be seen that Luis begins the interrogation by asking him “how he did to maintain the family union.”

Juan Manuel Vargas affirmed, after asking himself the same thing: “I think accepting and apologizing.” This is how Luis Guadalupe questioned: “Excuse me or excuse me?” and his friend asserted: “Sorry and gaining confidence from day to day, that works and if there is love, everything can be done.”

Finally, he spoke of the mea culpa that he had to carry out and pointed out, very sure of his answer: “A mea culpa, I think so, we all have that of having made wrong decisions, it is not that I regret it, but they are bad decisions that one makes. , sometimes we realize it and we are already there. I think I would have liked not to do them. God forgives sin, but not scandal ”.

The video did not stop there, but was also shared by the host Magaly Medina on her program because it caught the attention of all who, at the time, knew about the subject.

Luis Guadalupe showed his artistic gifts in the Andrés Hurtado program

The footballer Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe visited the program Because today is Saturday with Andrés to compete in the dance reality that they organized in Said along with other celebrities.

In the images, the interviewer can also be seen talking to dancing a reggaeton mix, in which he was supported by two professional dancers. This topic began with a mixture of celebration and was recognized by the juries.

Luis Guadalupe ruled out having COVID-19

Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe has been hospitalized in a Callao Clinic since last Wednesday, but he ruled out that the reason is related to the fact that he has been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

In that sense, he clarified: “To family, friends, and to public opinion. I have been hospitalized, since yesterday, at the Auna clinic at the Bellavista headquarters. I make the clarification that it is not about COVID-19 for the peace of mind of all the people with whom I have shared in recent days “.