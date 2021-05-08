After the tension that occurred in the ruling party due to the differences between the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and the Undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, the former governor of Salta, Juan Manuel Urtubey, he warned this Saturday that “albertism was always a fiction.”

“Albertism seems to me to be a fiction, it was always a fiction. It is true that we as a society sometimes need to believe in something, because that is what makes us hope for the future, “said the former provincial president.

Speaking to CNN radio, Urtubey said: “All this seems to me to cause harm to those who built or who They bought the construction of an overcoming phase of Kirchnerism or the President (Alberto Fernández) as an instance different from classic Kirchnerism “.

“A myth was built, so that (the controversy in the ruling party) What does it do? It destroys the myth. Does it destroy something that existed? No, it did not exist because it was a myth and it will continue to be,” he emphasized.

The former governor of Salta warned that society “bought the construction of an overcoming phase of Kirchnerism.” Photo: Z Nievas

Along these lines, he considered that “the damage it generates is that it is evident that there was no such thing”, referring to a space hosted by Alberto Fernández, and added: “Nothing changes, because it is very clear that here there is a firm and solid leadership. To think of something different is not to know the actors and how the Argentine political system works. “

“This showed what it is, because for something to have weakened you, there must be a prior strengthening process. In my opinion, it was more of a communicational construction than a real base of own power. In fact, there is none,” he said. .

In addition, the former governor of Salta stressed that “a successful electoral process has been built“, and sentenced:” I must admit that this construction was very clever. It is a construction that it doesn’t hold up to reality. “

Road to legislative elections

Urtubey said he was “talking” with the former Interior Minister of Cristina Kirchner, Florencio Randazzo, and with the former head of the Economy portfolio during the government of Néstor Kirchner, Roberto Lavagna, to “guarantee a overcoming space, but that is not a gathering of leaders “.

“We are talking with (Roberto) Lavagna, (Florencio) Randazzo, with leaders of different political origins, and not only Peronists. We support the need to build a superior body,” said the former political partner of the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa.

Juan Manuel Urtubey and Roberto Lavagna, during the closing of the 2019 presidential campaign.

In that sense, he stated that has no “will to be a candidate”Instead, he is going to “collaborate from another place”, and stressed: “Where we have to put emphasis is in the province of Buenos Aires, which has unfortunately lost its autonomy of power in recent times. Buenos Aires political processes are the product of the national power of the day“.

“Argentina needs the construction of a superior space, that is not something that is in the middle of the two. Both Kirchnerism and Macrism are taking us to a place that is very bad for Argentina, “he concluded.