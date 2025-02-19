Unless it is a Conference of Presidents, it is not easy to see in complete tune around a proposal to Jorge Azcón, María Chivite or Gonzalo Capellán. Juan Manuel Santos’s figure has not created fissures and the one who was president of … Colombia between 2010 and 2018 will be invested today for the first time in Spain Doctor ‘Honoris Causa’ by four universities (those of the Iberus Campus, Zaragoza, La Rioja, Public de Navarra and Lleida). The act will be held today in the Catalan city. Last Monday, Santos chatted friendly with the three regional leaders in Zaragoza, just landed by Munich. The Nobel Peace Nobel in 2016 for his negotiated agreement with the FARC does not see a peaceful solution in Ukraine after the irruption of Donald Trump on the board. «Ukraine and Europe have to be at the main table; If not, stable and lasting peace will not be achieved ».

If you had been president of Colombia, would have recognized Edmundo González in Venezuela?

Yes. I have no doubts.

What would have changed?

The position of (Gustavo) Petro has been ambiguous. I would not have sent an ambassador to the inauguration of Maduro, but to a low -level official. It would have been clearer to condemn than Maduro stole the elections. Yes I understand that we share 2,200 kilometers of border and need a dialogue route to administer it. Colombia has been the most affected country for what happens in Venezuela and politics with Venezuelan migrants has been to open the doors, for an attitude at the same time of reciprocity, gratitude. Venezuela always opened the doors to Colombians because of the problems of violence we had in Colombia and we, in the case of my government, did the same: we gave them access to the educational, health and employment system. We also developed a campaign against xenophobia, because we wanted them to feel welcome. In Colombia, some sectors involve many Venezuelans with criminal gangs, interpreting the Venezuelan presence with an increase in the crime rate, which is very counterproductive. The best thing in the short term in any case is a change of Venezuelan regime.

«You have to raise decibels about the repression that the people of Venezuela and critics are living. International tension is dulling this suffering »

You have asked to raise the tone with respect to what the Venezuelan people are suffering.

What I am asking for is Raise the decibels to the international conviction about repression that the Venezuelan people are suffering. The international tension on the case of Venezuela has been diluted and the world situation, the other problems of the world at the moment have overshadowed what critics are living with Maduro’s dictatorial regime. We must show the world what is happening in Venezuela and how they are repressing the people tragicly.

Colombia lives again an outbreak of conflict. Petro faces a deep government crisis. What is happening?

There is a lack of clarity by President Petro on the course he wants to give the country. Give very contradictory messages, there is no management capacity or coordination.

Petro’s great project was the total peace plan; He has also burst

The total peace plan has made waters. It is in intensive care because it started badly, one cannot throw yourself into the water before learning to swim. Total peace had no planning, it is not known what objectives or its legal framework. We are suffering the consequences: the different criminal groups have taken advantage of these conversations to strengthen themselves, even fight for territorial power. We live a worrying insecurity in several regions.

What does total peace need?

Be clear what type of peace is required and who you feel to negotiate. One to combat violence has to give non -violent alternatives. You have to negotiate with a carrot and a club, the club has missed, there is no incentive to negotiate. That is why I say that they have benefited and strengthened with that situation.

Can the fight against organized crime unite Donald Trump and Latin America?

The number one problem from Mexico to Argentina is the increase in organized crime activities, which is not only drug trafficking, but extortion, illegal mining, human trafficking … organized crime has taken over the control of the territory; That is why a joint policy with the USA would be a multinational crime, very sophisticated, it is even using artificial intelligence. For that, cooperation is required and here there is a common denominator with Trump where an agreement would be very convenient.

Juan Manuel Santos (Bogotá –Colombia–, 1951) was president of the Republic of Colombia from 2010 to 2018, a period in which the country’s social and economic indicators significantly improved. Convinced of the failure of the World War against drug trafficking, he promoted the call for a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNASS 2016) in order to discuss more effective ways to face that war, which has clearly lost . The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in 2016 “for its resolved and brave efforts to end the Civil War of the country for more than 50 years.” He also received the ‘La Paz lamp’ from San Francisco de Asís by the Catholic Church, the Tipperary International Prize in Ireland and the Chatham House Prize in London for its efforts to bring peace to their country and region. He was awarded the Kew International Medal of Royal Botanic Gardens and the Wildlife Conservation Society Theodore Roosevelt Award. In addition, the National Geographic Society honored him for his commitment to conservation and conservation international awarded the Global Visionary Award. Before being president, he held the National Defense portfolio (2006-2009), where he modernized the Armed Forces and was able to advise the most severe blows to the FARC guerrillas in their 50 years of existence in order to take them to the negotiating table . In addition, he was deputy director of the newspaper El Tiempo for eight years (1983-1991). He won the king of Spain of Journalism for a series of chronicles that presented the corruption of the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua. He has always been a great defender of press freedom.

What portion of Colombia dominates?

The United Nations says that in 450 municipalities the crime is assuming territorial control and absolute power.