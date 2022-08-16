Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Juan Manuel Santos and Ban Ki-Moon visit kyiv and ask to help Ukraine

August 16, 2022
Juan Manuel Santos visits Ukraine

Juan Manuel Santos and Ban Ki-Moon visit Ukraine.

The former UN secretary asked the States to defend the principles of the organization.

In support of Ukraine and President Volidimir Zelensky, a representation of the group The Elders, headed by Juan Manuel Santos and Ban Ki-Moon, are visiting kyiv, repelling the Russian invasion.

The former Secretary General of the United Nations and Vice President of The Elders, and Juan Manuel Santos, former President of Colombia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, are expected to meet with Zelensky.

“Humanity cannot ignore the moral absurdity of Russia’s war against Ukraine. As Elders, we are here to listen and learn,” Santos said upon his arrival.

The Elders will also visit areas affected by the devastation and human rights atrocities that have occurred as a result of Russia’s illegal aggression, according to a statement on its website.

The former UN secretary offered the support of the group and called on all member states of the organization to remember “its responsibility to uphold the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, that have been violated so flagrantly by the Russian invasion.”INTERNATIONAL WRITING

