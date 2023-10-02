The Andalusian PP of Juan Manuel Moreno would maintain its absolute majority achieved 15 months ago with 41.4% of the votes and the left-wing Sumar coalition would surpass Vox and become the third most voted force, according to the barometer published this Monday by the Andalusian Studies Center Foundation (Centra)dependent on the Office of the President.

It is the first time that the Andalusian CIS asks about Sumar and its growth compared to the previous survey, when it inquired about the voting intention of the Por Andalucía coalition ( Podemos, IU and Más País), is notable, going from 8.5 % of the votes at 12.6%. Meanwhile, the far-right party would fall from 13.4% to 11.7% of the ballots if the elections were held now, making it the fourth most voted force. The Popular Party drops eight tenths compared to the previous survey in April, when they obtained 42.2%, the PSOE would remain the second force in the region, with 24.7% of the votes, Teresa Rodríguez’s Adelante Andalucía would have 4 .2% and Ciudadanos only 1.3%.

The Centra was prepared with surveys carried out with 3,600 people between September 11 and 21, with a sampling error of plus or minus 1.63%. The transfer of the survey to seats would leave the Andalusian PP with a slight decline, between 56 and 58 seats (now it has 58), the PSOE would repeat its current 30 seats, add between 10 and 12 (more than double the current five deputies of For Andalucía), Vox between nine and 10, and Adelante Andalucía between none and two seats.

The president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, is the only leader who approves in the assessment of the citizens, who give him a score of 5.96 points, with a level of knowledge of 95%, and the socialist general secretary, Juan Swords, it remains at 4.4 points and a 66% level of knowledge. Those surveyed consider that Moreno’s management as head of the Board is very good or good for 53%, 25% see it as bad or very bad and 20% rate it as average.

79% of Andalusians say that they are very concerned about the extreme drought that the region is suffering, with an average of 8.6 points out of 10. However, only 5.1% say the lack of water is the main problem. , placing it as the sixth problem behind unemployment, health, dissatisfaction with politics, inflation and the functioning of the economy.

