Mexico City.- Juan Manuel Marquez ‘Dynamite’ He has criticized Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez on several occasions, and many ‘fans’ believe that he does it because he is jealous of him. super middleweight champion

However, the ex-boxer Mexican He clarified that his comments, about Saul Alvarez, They arise from the decisions that the taátio has made to avoid the best fighters in his division, and the main example is rejecting the fight against David Benavidez.

«In this sport of the boxing He spoke the truth, I like it and I don’t do it out of envy, for example, they say about ‘Canelo’but I said what it is and I can say that about any fighter with whom that kind of thing happened,” he said in Un Round Más.

‘Canelo’ celebrates one of his victories

AFP

Likewise, Juan Manuel Márquez said that he is upset with the people “in long pants” for the way they handle the boxing nowadays.

“I’m sorry to tell you, but I’m not going to keep quiet, how do you handle the boxingthen people say: “He is not resentful, with the box”, wait for me, the boxing It’s very passionate, I love it so much that I defend it.”

«I’m not angry with him boxing“I am angry with the people who manage it: with the organizations, with the presidents and with the people in long pants,” he said. Juan Manuel Marquez..

‘Dinamita’ Márquez during a boxing event

Jam media

Inclusive, ‘Dynamite’ He presented the case of David Benavidezwho moved up a division due to the refusal Saul Alvarez in defending their scepters from the 168 lbs.

«There it is (David) Benavidezofficial challenger: “Come on son, get on the division, step aside, give me a chance to work, don’t get in my way here, move a little, if you want to come back there’s no problem, but you just stay calm right now.” You say “it can’t be possible!”

