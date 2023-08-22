Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Juan Manuel Lillo will lead Manchester City; Pep Guardiola leaves for surgery

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in Sports
August 22, 2023

Juan Manuel Lillo and Pep Guardiola

Spanish trainers.

Photo:

Archive EL TIEMPO, EFE.

Spanish trainers.

Pep Guardiola underwent surgery on his back.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, will miss the next two Premier League games after undergoing a “routine operation” on his back. And replacing him will be Juan Manuel Lillo, his assistant.

Guardiola moves away momentarily from the direction of the City

Pep Guardiola

As Manchester City explained, the Spaniard had been suffering from “significant back pain” for some time, so he flew to Barcelona to undergo an “emergency” operation with Dr. Mireia Illueca.

“The operation has been a success and Pep will recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona”added the English club.

In his absence, his assistant, Juanma Lillo, will oversee the first team training sessions, as well as the next two games, against Sheffield United and Fulham.

Guardiola is expected to return after the next national team break.

EFE

