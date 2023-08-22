Juan Manuel Lillo will lead Manchester City; Pep Guardiola leaves for surgery

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Spanish trainers.
Archive EL TIEMPO, EFE.
Spanish trainers.
Pep Guardiola underwent surgery on his back.
E F
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, will miss the next two Premier League games after undergoing a “routine operation” on his back. And replacing him will be Juan Manuel Lillo, his assistant.
Guardiola moves away momentarily from the direction of the City
As Manchester City explained, the Spaniard had been suffering from “significant back pain” for some time, so he flew to Barcelona to undergo an “emergency” operation with Dr. Mireia Illueca.
“The operation has been a success and Pep will recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona”added the English club.
In his absence, his assistant, Juanma Lillo, will oversee the first team training sessions, as well as the next two games, against Sheffield United and Fulham.
Guardiola is expected to return after the next national team break.
Pep Guardiola has undergone a routine operation today for a back problem.
Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back in Manchester soon. pic.twitter.com/E9zMMt3JKP
—Manchester City (@ManCityES) August 22, 2023
EFE
E F
