World football said goodbye on Thursday to Uruguayan player Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who died last Tuesday in São Paulo (Brazil), as a result of a critical neurological condition resulting from cardiac arrhythmia.

According to the criteria of

Izquierdo, 27, a defender for Nacional de Montevideo, collapsed on the pitch at the Morumbi stadium during the game his team lost 2-0 to São Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, which eliminated them from the tournament.

Thousands of Nacional fans gathered around the club’s headquarters to bid farewell to Izquierdo, at a vigil attended by several São Paulo players and even a delegation from Peñarol, Nacional’s archrival, headed by its coach, Diego Aguirre.

Funeral of Juan Manuel Izquierdo Photo:EFE Share

On the day of Izquierdo’s death, the South American Football Confederation issued a statement expressing its solidarity with the player’s family.

“Conmebol deeply regrets the passing of Juan Izquierdo, a footballer from Nacional de Uruguay. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” the governing body of South American football said in a statement.

The club declared three days of mourning, ordered a minute of silence at all Libertadores quarter-final matches and decorated the façade of its headquarters in Asunción in tribute to Izquierdo.

Tribute to Juan Izquierdo at Conmebol headquarters Photo:AFP Share

Alejandro Domínguez, the focus of criticism for not attending Juan Izquierdo’s wake

The club’s president, Alejandro Domínguez, also sent a message. “My condolences to Club Nacional de Uruguay and to all their loved ones. RIP,” the leader wrote.

However, Domínguez has received strong criticism on social media for not attending Izquierdo’s farewell ceremony. The manager travelled to Monaco, where the draw for the new Champions League format was held on Thursday.

SPORTS

More Sports News