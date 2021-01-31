On December 31, Peruvian actor Juan Manuel Ochoa announced through his official profile on Facebook organizing a health raffle to cover the medical costs of treating your tonsil cancer.

The activity organized by the remembered ‘Jaguar’ will take place next Sunday, February 14 at 9:30 p.m. ma through Facebook Live, with a cost per ticket of S / 10 soles.

As it is recalled, in 2020, during the month of May, various artists came together to support Juan Manuel Ochoa after he underwent emergency intervention at the end of April.

The news of his surgery was provided by his brother Daniel Ochoa, who assured that the delicate state of health was complicated during the quarantine.

On that occasion, Francisco Lombardi, director of The City and the Dogs of 1985, participated in a solidarity viral video that included the actors Gustavo Bueno and Ramón García playing Gamboa and Huarina, in addition to Pietro Sibile, Reynaldo Arenas, Carlos Gassols, Julián Legaspi and Aldo Miyashiro, among others.

“(Juan Manuel Ochoa) is already part of the history of national cinema, my lieutenant. But today he needs our support and urgently ”, says Miguel Iza, who played ‘Arróspide’ as part of the dialogue.

