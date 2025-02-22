It would be necessary to remember that, although the fuss of the systemic press make us believe otherwise, the United States and Russia have not yet established any peace negotiation about the Ukraine War. Again to demonstrate that Trump’s intemperance and facundia, that Atila de la Paz … They serve above all to feed the fire of the antagonistic passions that benefit their enemies. The United States and Russia have only started contacts to restore a ‘dialogue’ that had been broken for a long time. For this they have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, news in a very flattering principle; Well, except for frantic warmongers and thirst for blood, we should all celebrate that the two main nuclear powers have open communication and understanding paths. Trump promised his voters that he would take the United States out of a war that was emptying public coffers and that, far from weakening Russia, he has strengthened it economically, opening markets in Asia and Africa in the face of sanctions with boumelan effect imposed by Bidenian gagaism (They have only served to impoverish Europe). And now it is proposed to fulfill its electoral promise, to the joy of its voters, also charging the money that has taken the pulenki puppet and its satellite mafias.

This very plausible purpose of ending a war that has only served to impoverish us should be a reason for moderate satisfaction for anyone who does not have the meninges with the napalm of propaganda (another thing is that this purpose becomes a reality, because we have already Explained that Russia is moved by incomprehensible reasons for Yankee pragmatism). Pasma that ‘Progreos’ and Fachas (but we have already explained that both factions are symbiotic) have been put as the exorcist’s girl as soon as the possibility of a resolution for such a hateful war has been timidly pointed out that, if it remains artificially by shipment of armament, will inevitably conclude with a nuclear catastrophe. Russia is not going to be defeated by many weapons that are sent to Ukraine (if it was desperate, it would do the same thing that Samson did with the Philistines); And the prolongation of war will only worse.

Of course, Trump Bocazas statements do not help keep calm; But, although steppe and chulescas, they are fundamentally true, especially the accusations he launches against Zelenski, except for the one that attributes the responsibility of “having begun” the war against Russia. The war was initiated by the United States in 2014, through the operation of False Flag of Maidan, and Zelenski – as Poroshenko – have been only puppets (although they have taken advantage of the situation to do notice the Russian population of the DonBass) under the orders of the orders of the Uncle Sam, who has used Ukrainians as a carnaza of their geostrategic interests. Meanwhile, the patule at the head of the European rot (with France and Germany the front), apart from allowing the breach of Minsk’s pacts, has swallowed without grinding the most indigestible toads, from the increase in basic foods to the blasting of the gas pipeline Nord Stream, to name only a couple of misdeed or allowed by Uncle Sam. It is normal for Trump not to grant prominence to puppets, as peace negotiations are not a Guiñol theater.

And now it turns out that the patule at the head of the European rot, which has swallowed the most indigestible toad “Western values.” What values ​​do they refer to? To the Sopicaldo Penevular, maybe? To demographic sinking? To climate religion? To submission to barbarian invasions? To Eurovision contests? The European rot has renegated all the ‘values’ (we accept this word inane) that founded their civilization, and then prohibit them. For the rest, if the chapels of the European rot wanted to have a presence in those announced peace negotiations, they would have been enough to warn Trump that, if he excluded them, the American troops would have to immediately abandon the military bases that are in European territory . All the colonies of the European rot carry with this servitude (obvious proof of their colonial condition) that, at this juncture, could have erected in magnificent currency of change before Trump’s Ningguneo. But the pathulea of ​​the European rot has said nothing about the bases, an unequivocal evidence that they are only servants who claim a little little house. It happens, however, that the master does not want them anymore; They are like that maid to which the Lord, once all his holes, hollows out, because he has put himself fondona and cellulite.

So the pamket of these rejected maids we will pay in our suffered ribs the submitted people, by brutal exactctions (“fiscal flexibility”, in the cynical jargon of these sucks) that will be allocated … to the purchase of armament of the American industrial-military complex. I think of more effective way to deepen irrelevance and humiliation. We are going to plunge us wildly so that Ukrainian youth still dies torn apart by the bombs, in defense of the Sopicaldo Penevulvar, climate religion, barbarian invasions and Eurovision competitions. The fate of the European rot is the landfill in history.