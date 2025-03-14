Juan Manuel de Prada has just published ‘City of Tinieblas’, the second and late … Paris occupied by the Nazis. We speak long and lying with De Prada, who, among other revelations, confesses: “The myth of exile is grotesque and unlikely.” Together with the conversation, we offer the criticism of ‘Tinieblas City’.

On the other hand, the critics of the supplement explore some of the most relevant titles, recently. Among others, in narrative, ‘Tim’ (Alfaguara), Ray Loriga’s latest novel, where he explores the labyrinth of identity; ‘Martyr! (Blackie Books). In his novelistic debut, the American Kaveh Akbar immerses us in the odyssey of a steppe wolf; and ‘The Mount of Furias’ (Random House), by Fernanda Trías. The Uruguayan author tells us the story of a woman who has been commissioned to monitor a mountain, without having another human contact than a guard.

In essay, ‘The fangs of heaven’ (Ariel). The writer and teacher Emilio Lara Critically observe the characteristics and errors of intellectual and material idyllic societies; ‘Bilbao 1874’ (the sphere of books), by the Basque researcher Gorka Martín Etxebarría, who explores the Carlist siege to the undefeated villa; ‘Excommunist. From the revolution to the Cultural Cold War ‘(Galaxia Gutenberg). Alberto Sabio brings us closer to Joaquín Maurín, the other POUM leader, along with Andreu Nin, but much more forgotten; ‘Free and the same’ (Paidós), review of the life and work of the philosopher John Rawls, by the hand of Daniel Chandler; ‘Elegia A Iris’ (Elba), emotional tribute to John Bayle, husband of Iris Murdoch, a Alzheimer’s affliction; and ‘Carpe Diem’ (Espasa) The writer and teacher Emilio del Río brings us, with rigor and amenity, to the wisdom of the Greco -Roman classics that contains imperishable truths.

In poetry, ‘Secret Museum’ (Viewer), by Jesús Munárriz. A beautiful poems, in which the paintings leave the walls and are part of our lives.

The art section opens its pages with the exhibition ‘Painting the Modern Brazil’, starring Tarsila do Amaral, in the Guggenheim Museum, until June 1, we can delight with the work of this key artist in the renewal of the Brazilian plastic and the generation of its myths.

And, among other exhibitions, we go: ‘Between two courtyards’, in Espai10, fundamental space of the Miró Foundation, Susana Solano, Eva Lootz and Fina Miralles proposals are recovered; Jorge Pardo’s first individual in the Madrid Gallery Elba Benítez; ‘New Art: 1914-1936’ and ‘Geometric in Spain [años 50, 60 y 70]collective in the Madrid galleries Guillermo de Osma and José de la Hand that offer two -chapters of essential chapters of Spanish art. Also the equally collective ‘Proust and the arts’. The Thyssen Museum in Madrid is launched to the titanic task of illustrating the universe of a fundamental author through the artists – Coetanos and the past – who nourished their imaginary.

In Cinema, we interview the screenwriter and director Borja Cobeaga. After the success of titles such as ‘Eight Basque surnames’, he returns to the cinema with ‘Los Aitas’, a tribute to the parents who raised their children in the 80s where they show their most sentimental facet.

