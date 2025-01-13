As Saint Augustine taught us, any government that is not presided over by the virtue of justice inevitably degenerates into a gang of thieves.

01/12/2025



Updated at 9:06 p.m.





Dr. Sánchez, who is a man deeply in love, intends to promote a law that prevents “ultras” from exercising popular accusations (but thanks to those “ultras” we learned about Urdangarín’s actions, for example) and forces the rejection of substantiated complaints. in «clippings of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only