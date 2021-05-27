The Argentine tennis player Juan Manuel Cerúndolo on Thursday beat Egyptian Mohamed Safwat by a comfortable 6-1 and 6-2 in the second qualifying round and was only one victory away from entering the main draw at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year to be played since Sunday in Paris.

Cerúndolo, located in position 147 of the ATP world rankings, consummated his triumph over Safwat (162) in one hour and eight minutes of play, and will seek his entrance to the main draw this Friday against the Swiss Henri Laaksonen (150), who He beat the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (130) 4-6, 6-1 and 7-5.

The 19-year-old Argentine consolidated himself on the circuit this year with an ATP title at the Córdoba Open and another in the Challenger category in Rome, but due to his ranking he had to play the classification at Roland Garros, surpassing two games so far, the first against his compatriot Andrea Collarini (202).

Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the ATP 250 Chile Open, in Santiago (Chile). Photo: EFE / Alberto Valdés

The other two Argentines who have chances to play the second Grand Slam of the year are Francisco Cerúndolo, the older brother of Juan Manuel, and the santiagueño Marco Trungelliti.

“Fran” Cerúndolo (116), 22 years old and finalist this year at the Argentina Open (he lost the finish with Diego Schwartzman), beat the Dominican Roberto Cid Subervi (237) and the American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (218) successively in Paris , and will go in search this Friday of the victory that is missing to qualify against the Italian Alessandro Giannessi (159).

Trungelliti from Santiago (236), finally, 31 years old, surpassed Argentine Sebastián Báez (184) and Russian Evgeny Donskoy (136), and this Friday he will face the American MacKenzie McDonald (118) with the great chance of passing the “qualy” for the third time in his career, as he also achieved it in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions of the French Grand Slam.

At the moment, the Argentine tennis players who are assured of their participation in the main draw at Roland Garros are the seven who entered directly through their ranking: Diego Schwartzman (10), Federico Delbonis (52), Guido Pella (59), Federico Coria ( 96), Juan Ignacio Londero (100) and Facundo Bagnis (101), plus Rosario Nadia Podoroska (42) in the ladies’ draw.

Source: Télam