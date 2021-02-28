Argentine Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, a rookie on the major circuit, qualified for his first final on the ATP Tour this Saturday by defeating his compatriot Federico Coria 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 in the semifinals of the tournament From Cordoba.

Cerúndolo, 19 years old and 335 in the ranking, thus continued a fantastic week, in which he entered the Cordovan tournament from the qualifying stage, and in his first ATP tournament he accessed the definition for the title.

The left-hander, born in Buenos Aires, will play the final this Sunday against the winner of the duel between the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas (47) and the Argentine Facundo Bagnis (130).

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo celebrates the victory against Coria at the Córdoba Open. Photo: Courtesy Córdoba Open.

Cerúndolo continued to make history this Saturday. He prevailed in three sets and in two hours and 10 minutes. And he is already in the decisive match this Sunday, which will be played at 7 p.m. and will be seen on Fox Sports 2.

Now the other Argentine in question, Facundo Bagnis, 130th in the world rankings, will seek to do the same, another who reached the top four of an ATP competition for the first time and did so after defeating the Slovakian Josef Kovalik 6-1 and 6-2. .

On his 31st birthday, the Argentine is facing the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas, 46th at ATP level. The southpaw who knew how to be top 20, a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros and a finalist at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 ruined the Argentine party on Friday by defeating Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 4-6 and 6-3.

JCH.

Look also



Look also

