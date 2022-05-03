In a magnificent performance and ratifying his favoritism, Cordovan runner Juan Manuel Barboza, from the Orgullo Paisa team, won the Prologue with which the 55th edition of the Vuelta de la Juventud began.

The one directed by Héctor Manuel Castaño took the game on the Pan-American Avenue as one of the favorites to win the race, because of his conditions in the time trial, which have led him to be the current national champion of this modality in the Sub-category. 23, placed his name as one of the clear candidates to be the first leader of the race.

Juan Manuel was the 22nd runner to leave for the Parque de San Felipe, in the municipality of Ipiales (Nariño), where the finish line was located. There, the one born in Montelibano, Córdoba, stopped the stopwatch in 5 minutes and 23 seconds, a time that none of the runners who arrived after him could beat.

Santanderean Germán Darío Gómez (Colombia Land of Athletes) was the one who came closest, crossing the finish line with a time of 5 minutes and 29 seconds, for which he finished in second position; and his partner Edgar Andrés Pinzón, who finished in third position, achieved a figure of 5 minutes and 33 seconds.

With this result, the young Barboza went up to the podium to wear the yellow jersey that identifies him as the first leader of the race.

“It is a test that I like too much, which is very explosive, very fast. I believe that it was done well and that the work we have been doing on the track was reflected. Having this yellow jersey is a source of pride, I’m just assimilating it, but it’s a great motivation”, said the leader at the end of the Prologue.

This Tuesday, May 3, the first stage will be played online, between the municipality of Ipiales and the Nariño capital, Pasto. A route of 119.3 kilometers, with two Mountain Prizes and two Special Sprints in dispute, will be the start of the battle for the title of this race, organized by the Colombian Cycling Federation and supported by the Ministry of Sports.

This new day will start at 9:30 a.m. and will have a television broadcast on the RCN Channel from 10:30 a.m.

Classifications

1. Juan Manuel Barboza Pride Paisa 5:23″

2 German Darío Gómez Colombia Land of Athletes GW Shimano 0:06

3 Edgar Andrés Pinzón Colombia Land of Athletes GW Shimano 0:10

4 Jeisson Casallas Colombia Land of Athletes GW Shimano 0:12

5 Frank Flórez Colombia Land of Athletes GW Shimano 0:17

