On November 17, 1972, Juan Domingo Perón landed in Buenos Aires after almost 18 years of exile. José Ignacio Rucci, head of the main workers’ union, the CGT, protected him from the rain with an umbrella. In a jacket and light pants, his hand on his chin and his hair gelled, Juan Manuel Abal Medina (Buenos Aires, 78 years old) watched the scene. A Peronist by adoption, this leader, who was then only 27 years old, had earned the trust of General Perón to organize his return as general secretary of the Justicialista Party. Half a century later, Abal Medina has published Meet Peron (Planeta), a memoir that is also a photo of an Argentina that only four years later would sink into the barbarism of State terrorism. In this interview with EL PAÍS, which for health reasons he requested to be done by telephone, the Peronist leader regrets not having been able to dismantle the fight between the youth of the party, represented in Montoneros, and the unions. “That was one of my failures,” says Abal Medina. The dispute would settle in September 1973 with the murder of Rucci with 23 shots at the door of his house.

Ask: Why did Perón choose a young man like you, who was not a thoroughbred of Peronism, to organize his return to Argentina?

Answer: Around the end of 1971 I see that Peronism is reaching a real political tie [con la dictadura] with pre-eminence of the general. So we had to find a way to break the tie, and it seemed to me that this tiebreaker was the return of the general. This is what I express to you in some reports that I send you in the first days of December. There Perón summons me to talk in Madrid.

Q. You did not come from hard Peronism. How did you get respect?

R. The general saw in me an optic very similar to the one he thought appropriate. On the other hand, he understood that he had no commitments to any sector. In January 1972 he entrusted me with increasingly complex tasks. I am a member of the return commission and I have various efforts, such as avoiding confrontations between the youth led by Rodolfo Galimberti and the unionism of José Ignacio Rucci and Lorenzo Miguel. I believed in politics and in the general’s central idea: we had to fight where we were strongest, which was the electoral terrain.

Q. You dedicate many lines to a meeting where Perón is emotional remembering the murder of his brother Fernando, one of the founders of Montonero. What was Peron like?

R. He was a very affable person, what we would say here a Creole, a countryman. He had manicured manners, but not affected. He listened a lot, but then he gave his line, because he was always the boss and the others spoke when he wanted.

Q. It is common to say that it was enough to treat him to become a Peronist. Did he have a secret?

R. The depth of his judgments and the simplicity with which he imposed himself. He quickly transmitted affection to people and was a person of rare personal values ​​in a politician of that dimension. Perón had an exile in very harsh conditions, especially in the early years, but no one ever heard a complaint from him about his personal situation.

Q. Perón said shortly before his return that he would promote a government of “total cooperation.” Everyone remembers his embrace with Ricardo Balbín, leader of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), the main opposition party. Why was an agreement not finally possible?

R. The most serious part of all this was that Argentina lost valuable years of the general, because he already comes to us in his decline. If the military gorillas hadn’t been so hard-headed [antiperonistas]If they had not been so afraid of the people and the general had returned a few years earlier, the story would have been different. Perón would have managed to reunite the spirits of the Argentines and move towards a normal country.

Q. Why was it already late in 1973?

R. There was little leeway, with a general who could only work a few hours a day. Anger had already been generated around anti-Peronism, with more willing people and others with a staunch opposition.

Q. Balbín puts it halfway…

R. Without a doubt, he was always closer to an agreement than to a break. Balbín and a number of notable leaders of radicalism, where I had great friends. But the sector that came from the university radicalism left was staunchly anti-Peronist, regardless of what Dr. Raúl Alfonsín was later as president. History later mixes everything up a bit, because there was no sector more aggressively anti-Peronist than the People’s Revolutionary Army, the ERP. Then over the years they seem all the same.

Q. In his memoirs he emphasizes the attacks of the Peronist youth on unionism, which after all was the spinal cord of Peronism. Shouldn’t the fight against the dictatorship have been enough as a unifying element?

R. Yes, but we didn’t make it. That was one of my failures, because it was one of the fundamental tasks that I had to develop. I did everything I could, but I lived it as a failure.

Q. Then comes the murder of Rucci. He says that Perón felt that his son had been killed and since then there has been no turning back with Montoneros. How do you remember that moment?

R. It was a topic with no return, very hard. She couldn’t believe it, but there had already been two or three acts of Peronist youth in which they chanted ‘Rucci traitor, what happened to Vandor is going to happen to you’ [asesinado en su despacho de la Unión Obrera Metalúrgica (UOM) en 1969]. Within the Peronist youth, sectors that came from a university left that was gorilla were very present.

Q. But why do they see Rucci as an enemy?

R. I don’t have an explanation. I try to achieve the unity of unions and youth with a reorganization of the movement that the general orders me to do, but the facts are upon us. Instead of this reorganization we have unionism that promotes a union youth to compete against the Peronist. And the youth that creates a Peronist working youth to compete with unionism. A dynamic is being generated in which everything was already very difficult.

Q. What was the role of Isabel Perón, Isabelita, in Perón’s return to Argentina?

R. On several occasions she fulfilled long tasks entrusted by the general and she fulfilled them very well, with great personal integrity. I’m talking about her trips to Buenos Aires, where she had a very bad time because she was mistreated. Her gorillaism was terrible, she threw everything at her. Understanding what happened next is difficult, because it is one thing to carry out tasks assigned by Perón and another to drive alone. It is easy to say that she did not give her head, but to whom would she have given her head for such a country? We were entering an ultra-complex world, in a Latin America surrounded by coups, with debt and oil crises. It is easy to criticize Mrs. Isabel.

Q. Was Perón’s return a missed opportunity, given what followed after the coup against Isabel in 1976?

R. It was a tremendous missed opportunity for Argentina and a tremendous waste that we continue to suffer. The split country is a disastrous heritage that we have not been able to overcome.

