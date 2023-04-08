Judge Juan Merchan, during the reading of the charges against Donald Trump, this Tuesday in New York. JANE ROSENBERG (REUTERS)

The only thing that until Tuesday Donald Trump and Juan M. Merchan had in common was their childhood in Queens, one of the five boroughs of New York City. But as of this week, the fate of both has been inextricably linked by justice, at least until the trial that will sit the Republican on the defendant’s bench and Merchan on the bench, sledgehammer at the ready, as judge.

Trump had been reserving most of his darts for Alvin Bragg, who as Manhattan district attorney led the investigation into accounting irregularities in paying a bribe to porn actress Stormy Daniels to hush up an extramarital affair. But after learning the identity of the judge who on Tuesday read the 34 charges, including one for alleged tax fraud, the anger has diversified. “That judge HATES ME,” he wrote Monday in vociferous capital letters on his social network, Truth Social, about the judge who was randomly assigned to his case.

Unlike Trump, Merchan is so inconspicuous that his age is not even known. He was born in Bogotá and immigrated to the United States with his family at the end of the sixties, when he was six years old, so he must be around 60. He grew up in Jackson Heights, the most mixed-race neighborhood in Queens, which also saw him take his first steps to Trump. Before dedicating himself to law, he worked as an auditor in a real estate company, a dishwasher and a night porter in a hotel. His legal career began in 1994, after graduating law from Hofstra, a private university in New York.

He spent several years with the New York County Attorney’s Office, handling numerous financial fraud cases, before becoming Assistant Attorney General for Nassau County in 1999. In 2006, he was appointed as a Bronx Family Court Judge by then-Mayor of the city, billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Since 2009, he has served as a Criminal Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, and also presides over the Manhattan Mental Health Court and the Veterans Treatment Court, both of which provide special services.

“Serious, intelligent and even-tempered”

“He is a serious, intelligent and even-tempered lawyer,” Ron Kuby, a media lawyer from Manhattan, has defined him in statements to NBC News. “He is not one of those judges who yell at lawyers, although he does not mince words either. But he always manages to keep control of the room.

Little is known of his life other than rulings or sentences. The images are not abundant either, only portraits by the hand of the cartoonists who leave a graphic record of the trials. Yes, it has come out, and because Trump revealed it in one of his outbursts in Truth Social, that he has a daughter who worked in the campaign of the vice president, Kamala Harris, information that the Republican instrumentalized to underline the existence of a “witch hunt ” policy against him.

Although it will be the most publicized, this is not, however, the first trial of Merchan related to Trump. He is also overseeing a trial against Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser and ideologue of global national-populism, who has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money-laundering charges related to raising funds for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. The trial is scheduled for November.

At the end of 2022, Merchan also directed the trial for tax fraud that, after five weeks of deliberations, led to the conviction of the former financial director of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, for many a scapegoat, or opportune firewall to prevent justice from touching Trump. Merchan fined the company $1.6 million, the maximum provided by law. Before the jury deliberated, he reminded its members to put their emotions aside, especially that of feeling intimidated by the all-powerful tycoon: “Donald Trump and his family are not on trial here,” he said. The argument of political persecution, he stressed, has no legal basis.

The judge is not taking Trump’s doses of vitriol personally, not even after seeing his phone numbers and email addresses flooded with hate messages since it became known that the indictment was imminent, according to the newspaper. Daily News. The haters Trumpists have also targeted prosecutor Alvin Bragg, flooding the networks with memes in which a baseball bat can be seen about to hit his head. Merchan is Hispanic and Bragg is African American, a delicious wink from fate to the xenophobic Trump.

To curb the inflammatory rhetoric, the judge asked Trump on Tuesday to refrain from making comments “likely to incite violence or civil unrest.” The Republican’s response was as expected: to target the Merchan family, starting with his wife and also a “hater” of his. Before the judge, therefore, a tricky dilemma opens up: discipline a eloquent Trump without entering into a direct confrontation that could be misinterpreted as bias, and at the same time assert the authority of the court. That Trump is exposed to contempt is something that few rule out until the date of the next hearing, on December 4.

Merchan coordinated with Trump’s defense that Tuesday’s appearance ran smoothly, always rigorous in procedure, in the antipodes of a star judge; oblivious to the maelstrom that the first accusation against a US president, active or retired, has become. Even Joe Tacopina, from the magnate’s team of lawyers, admits it. After the attacks on Merchan published by Trump on Truth Social, Tacopina rejected the criticism against him. “What if I think the judge is biased? Of course not”.

