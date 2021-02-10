He did it! ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ remained as enshrined in I am, great battles after a close tiebreaker battle with ‘Nicky Jam’.

At the gala on February 9, both participants had a pending duel to remain in the program, after having put the jury in trouble with their amazing presentations the night before, for which they managed to tie the confrontation.

Julio Cornejo, impersonator of Juan Luis Guerra, managed to defend his seat of consecrated person by interpreting “Como yo”, while the impersonator of ‘Nicky Jam’ tried to find a place in the competition with “Travesuras”.

Both presentations obtained good appreciation from the jury; however, only one could stay in the contest.

By unanimous vote ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ He managed to keep his place in the chair of consecrated people, although he did take some observations so that he can improve his future presentations.

“It’s important that you (‘Juan Luis Guerra’) rest, because you’ve sung a lot, but you don’t stop impressing me. Your voice color is wonderful. You feel once again that you want to be here, that you want to win, that you love the stage. Just rest your element a lot as much as you can, ”said Mauri Stern.

“’Juan Luis Guerra’, I think it’s tiredness, fatigue. I felt you a little low in tune; however, I really admire the energy you brought today, ”said Tony Succar.

