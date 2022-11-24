On Wednesday, November 23, the second concert of Juan Luis Guerra in Lima was cancelled. This is due to the fact that the Municipality of Surco closed the Arena Perú because the town exceeded the capacity in the first concert of the Dominican singer-songwriter, which took place on Tuesday, November 22. After making this fact known, the fans were very sorry.

Finally, the interpreter of “Las avispas” spoke through his social networks to make his feelings known about what happened. Through a video posted on his official Instagram account, the artist regretted the situation and said that he hopes to be able to meet his fans in Peru soon.

Hello, friends from Peru. We have every desire to offer you the best show this November 23, but we have been informed that the Arena Peru has been closed by the relevant authorities. As you know, this situation is out of our hands and affects both you and us. We hope to come back soon and meet again. Thanks for the love always. A big hug and blessings, ”he said.

