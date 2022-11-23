a chaos. This was how several fans of Juan Luis Guerra the situation given outside the Arena Peru of the Jockey Plaza, where hundreds of people who were willing to attend the concert of the Dominican artist could not enter the venue because the capacity allowed in this place was exceeded.

Control staff agents sent to supervise the premises indicated that it had an excessive number of people, which is why it was decided to close the entrance of more public.

According to one of the affected fans, the closing of the gates of the Sand Peru it was given half an hour into the concert, at 9:30 p.m. m., and that when asking for explanations in this regard, no support was provided.

“I was confident that since I had a seat listed I would be able to enter normally, but it was not like that. Nobody gives us an explanation, it seems that the capacity has been filled, there are people who have managed to enter but are listening to the concert from outside. Apparently it has not been a good management of the organizers ”, he declared.

The people who were harmed by this situation requested that they be provided with some solution to the problem, in particular, if they will be refunded the amount of the tickets or be allowed to enter the Juan Luis Guerra concert scheduled for November 23 in this same enclosure.

On the other hand, in social networks, Several users present in the Arena Perú reported the same situation inside the premises, with reduced spaces that have caused the discomfort of thousands of attendees to the show.

Given what happened, they asked the organizers of the event to explain why the events took place in this way and if there is a possibility that these same problems will occur in the next show.