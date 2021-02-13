On Friday, February 12, the impersonator of Juan Luis Guerra, Julio Cornejo, He resorted to his official account on Instagram to share a long message to all those who supported him during his participation in I am, great battles.

“It was a great night for me, despite the fact that the result was not favorable in terms of keeping that chair that allowed me to play 17 galas this season,” he said in reference to the tiebreaker battle that faced him with Ani Rodríguez, an impersonator by British singer Amy Winehouse.

“I think what I am most grateful for is having so many new friends through this medium,” he expressed in response to the affection received. “They really mean so much to me,” he said.

Likewise, Julio Cornejo pointed out that he will heed the request of the jury of Yo soy, great battles and his fans regarding returning to the program as a challenger.

“I will return with my spirits to the top, I will return sure of winning this season because, no matter how tough and big the rival is, with faith and love for what I do,” he promised.

He ended his message by stating: “I still have a stretch to go before I have the trophy in my hands, I miss it, I dream of it and I love it. For my children, for you and for me I know that I will achieve it because #YoSoyJuanLuisGuerra”.

12.2.2021 | Post of ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ promising to return to I am, great battles. Photo: capture ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ / Instagram

