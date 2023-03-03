Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After having completed the weigh-in held this Thursday, everything was prepared so that the people of Culiacan Juan Luis Aldana and Melissa Esquivel come out this friday march 3 in search of victory, in the function called “Night of Legends” organized by Green Day Boxing Promotions.

The event that will take place in Hall 53 of the capital of Sinaloa, includes eight professional bouts that promise great emotions and where the knockout could occur at any time during the duels.

The show is scheduled to start at eight o’clock at night and will be sanctioned by the Culiacán Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

stellar contention

Juan Luis Aldana (14-0, 8 KO), one of the most solid promises that currently exists in the local deck, will face a litmus test against the Sonoran Luis Castillo (23-8, 17 KOs), where in addition to risking his undefeated tag, he will be running into an element that has faced and won higher-ranking rivals. Luis Castillo is the nephew of former world champion José Luis Castillo.

Aldana is directed by the international Jay “Panda” Najar, who is confident that his pupil will give his best in the ring, trying to achieve a resounding victory that will allow him to continue his good progress in professionalism.

The Eldoradian Melissa Esquivel she will be reappearing 10 months after her last fight, the one in which despite offering a great fight it was not enough for the judges to see her win in Australia where she tried to win the IBF super bantamweight world title.

Esquivel will be measured against elizabeth chavezwho with a 3-4-2 record is risking his world ranking positions in three organizations.

Esquivel, who as coach of Professor Marco Antonio Santos, said that he cannot afford to lose and has prepared himself thoroughly for this commitment, because his goal this year is to compete in the world championship again.

The debut of Kevin Cantabrana, who had an interesting amateur career that led him to represent Mexico in international tournaments, also attracts a lot of attention. Kevin will make his debut against Daniel Martinez from Durango, looking to have a successful presentation in the field of pay. In the amateur field, Cantabra, 19 years old, played more than 300 fights.

Another strong local prospect, Juan Llanes and his formidable run of 9-0 with 7 KOs will also be making a comeback. He is a new member of the Green Day team who is looking for the company’s support to take the big leap. There are good projections for this young prospect who Arnulfo López from Puebla will be measured (4-2-0).

The three musketeers in the manager’s team Julio Quiroz will also be on stage: Daniel “Goku” Pacheco that goes in revenge against Jose Ivan Lopez; the “Lefty” Manuel Ruiz who wants to remove his thorn before a Abraham Manriquez, and Francisco Martinez who with a 4-0 record offers revenge to José Barragán.

We recommend you read:

Junior Castañeda from El Dora, who after that draw in a great fight against the Kikin Soto (nephew of former world champion Zorrita Soto), is ready to face another mochiteco, Jose Antonio Flores (5-0, 3 KOs).