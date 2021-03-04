José José Sebreli questioned the speech that Alberto Fernández gave at the opening of ordinary sessions in Congress on Monday, March 1. The writer and intellectual – who in the first months of 2020 had called to break the quarantine – now pointed out: “Those who believed in Albertism acted like political idiots.”

Sebreli drew up that definition when consulted in the program Just one more lap (All News) on whether Alberto Fernández’s speech had been offered to Cristina Kirchner, especially in questioning the judiciary.

The writer continued: “Now we must put all the forces of those of us who are opponents to prevent the emergence of that famous ‘Korea from the Center’, which is a lie; there is no such thing as ‘Central Korea’. There is a government that wants to end the Republic and put a hegemonic system in place. ”

It is that for Sebreli “‘Central Korea’ is responsible number 1 for Cristina (Kirchner) to dominate the country.” He developed: “How am I going to be with them? Cristina would never have won if she did not have the support, for example, of (Roberto) Lavagna.”

He summarized on this point, linking Nicolás Maduro with Gildo Insfrán: “Venezuela is coming; Formosa is coming: may the entire Republic become that”.

It was precisely in this TN program that time after the coronavirus quarantine began, Sebreli had challenged to break it by calling “Civil disobedience”, what eventually became a book that he recently published together with Marcelo Gioffre. Sebreli had covid months later and was hospitalized.

“The president said he was amazed that a person, an intellectual like me, could fall into such stupid things. The ignorant was he that I did not know that the expression (civil disobedience) was not invented by me, it was invented in the 19th century “, said the essayist who as a young man had sympathy with Peronism, went through the magazine South and by Outline of the Viñas brothers, where he formed a Sartrean existentialist group with Carlos Correas and Oscar Masotta.

Today, at the age of 90, he assured: “I am in favor of agreement, but agreement in those who have something in common, but there can be no agreement with (Adolf) Hitler, (Benito) Mussolini or Maduro; there can be no concordance between a party that intends to destroy the Republic and is destroying it. If we do not stand firm it will be very difficult“.

In that sense, he was inflexible in the face of any possibility of agreement with the national government and criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in this regard for the case of co-participation.

“You cannot accept in any way the alliance with the current government and that It is the serious mistake that Larreta made and so it was. They put their hand in his pocket and left him with nothing“, he concluded.

DS