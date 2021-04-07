As the main objective, the new councilor proposes “to be at the disposal of the city and serve it as much as possible” Juan José Piñera. / LV

Juan José Piñera is from this Tuesday the new councilor of Vox in Cieza after leaving due to disagreements with the local leadership of the one who until now was his spokesman in the City Council, Juan Piñera. Juan José Piñera, 34, is a clerk by profession and has been linked to Vox for two years.

As the main objective, Piñera proposes “to be at the disposal of the city and to serve it as much as possible.” For the new mayor, “what has happened in Vox Cieza is already in the past and we must look to the future with the endorsement that Vox was the most voted party in the town in the last national elections.”