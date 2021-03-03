– What did you think of the President’s speech in Congress?

– It is not enough to clarify the direction of Argentina. There are new and attractive semantics, such as the call “for all actors in the country to consolidate foreseeable medium and long-term directions.” But by accompanying them questioning the Justice or affirming that all the evils of Argentina began in 2015, lose a lot or all credibility. In this way, the necessary confidence for the essential investment required for the sustained development of Argentina is not built – Argentina has not grown for three years, have you seen something like this before? What can be expected for this year?

– In Argentina we have had everything. What can come?

A rebound in activity, depending a lot on what the government does. But you have to wonder how much vaccines They will arrive after last week’s mess. This will be decisive.

– Can the agreement with the IMF reactivate the economy or is it a backpack?

To some extent it can help. It would be a sign that the macro numbers are reasonable. Anyway, this is a national karma from the IMF. It has to do with our limited capacity to govern ourselves. The countries of the region that managed to discipline their fiscal accounts have done so by their own means based on political agreements without necessarily falling so repeatedly with the IMF as we do.

– The world helps, will it continue like this?

We have a favorable external framework with grains. But be careful because I notice too optimism with the international economy if we think that the yield on US Treasury bonds increased more than 40 points even though Jerome Powell, the head of the Reserve, said that they would continue to buy bonds. It is feared that this could lead to a process of raising interest rates as happened in 2007, before the 2008 crisis. There is a public and private debt that is three times of global GDP. We must not trust that the world will save us.

“Three things are needed: investment in human capital, in physical capital and, in this way, create formal jobs to reduce poverty-inequality.”

– You mentioned the call for dialogue and agreements, are you excited?

I wait for her with interest. I have always been a supporter of bodies such as the Economic and Social Council, which was covered up with the issue of vaccines. I’m not saying that we all think the same, but at least in terms of fiscal policies, accountability and transparency.

– Is it enough with that?

In order to grow Argentina, in addition to fiscal numbers, it needs to define a heading clearly. Where is your economy going. One day Vicentín appears, another day the rate freeze appears …

– What does it mean to define a course? Make reforms?

Give signals. That is why I insist, I am looking forward to this from the Economic and Social Council. There are people and potential investors with doubts about what the Government wants to do. In the 90s it was that course, even with its mistakes. But it is true that reforms are needed, such as the tributary for example. Notice that Mauricio Macri set the course, and where did he fail? He went to Davos in January 2016 and was promised millionaire investments, many of which will have reached only 10%. Why did they not materialize? For lack of adjustment? No. The tax burden in Argentina is insane. Gross income, exports, check tax, municipal fees. It is very difficult like this to generate investment.

– What margin is left to grow?

In a project that we carry out at the IAE and the Austral University, we study something that we call inclusive productivity. Three things are needed: investment in human capital, in physical capital and, in this way, create formal jobs to reduce poverty-inequality. The margin to grow is large given that Argentina invests 13% of GDP, it is easier to increase investment. The potential resources to invest in Argentina are substantial, but not so the terms. Argentina has not created private jobs in net terms for almost ten years.

– What is the cost of this painting that you describe?

In contexts of high uncertainty such as these, not only capitalists they do not invest and employment is not created. The workers they are sent to move because they see no future. You have to attack that at the root.

– How do you see Martín Guzmán?

Without a strategic plan. Argentina has at the national level about 200 dependencies between ministries, secretariats and / or undersecretaries. An enormity because there is no kind of accountability for the productivity of the public sector. With the numbers, the Government was able to generate financing conditions in pesos to reduce the monetary issue. But they must be combined sticks Y carrot. Show incentives and tighten the fiscal deficit because otherwise it is going to a new shock. Politics has to support technical work. On December 28, 2017, the Macri government pushed for the Central Bank to lower interest rates at a time when the economy was growing 4.5% annually. The patience of politics in Argentina is very scarce even in a government committed to doing things well.