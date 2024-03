Thursday, March 7, 2024, 1:03 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The work 'Darién', by Cartagena Juan José Lara (1975), is among the ten finalist pieces for the Azorín Novel Prize 2024, whose winner will be announced at a gala this Thursday, March 7, starting at 7:00 p.m. in the auditory …