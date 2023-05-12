The Argentine director Juan José Campanella, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film, has decided not to make films. He is immersed in television and theater and after directing the 500th episode of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ he directed ‘Lime Chaser’ (tomorrow 9 pm at Universal). The filmmaker lives in the United States and believes that the writers’ strike goes beyond an “update” of salaries due to inflation. “Before, they were charged for each sale of the program, now since they are not sold but are always there, the platforms receive 10 million new subscribers, of whom nothing is distributed. It is a tough negotiation and very important for the entire future of the industry,” he tells us over Zoom.

— In this chapter of the series, a woman demands speed from the Police and tells them: “I pay my taxes.” Has the role of the victim changed?

– Clear. The series began as typical, where the police procedure is seen, there is a crime and the criminal is sought. But it was changing and its focus was changing, from finding the criminal to the repercussions on the victim. This chapter has two things, it talks about a new trap that is being done a lot, unfortunately, but the role of the victim is important. It’s one of the things that makes the series so long-running, it never changes its nature, but it does change its details.

— When you won the Oscar, we could only see the nominated films in the cinema. What do you think of the changes?

– It’s a disgrace for me! I am a fan of the platforms in terms of television, but they have hurt the cinema, undoubtedly. They are an inevitable player that is here to stay, I suppose, and the changes are so fast that I no longer do futurology (smiles). I hope they realize that they don’t have to kill cinema and give it two weeks in theaters and then show it on television, because that’s not cinema, it’s television.

— He mentioned The frightened tit. That year there were two Latino films at the Oscars. What is the current reality of Latin cinema?

— It is a great film and a great director, Claudia Llosa. The platforms have done something for which I had been advocating for years, I was president of the Academy of Argentine cinema –This gives us more minutes of talk, eh! (smiles)– and I’m desperate. I’ll tell you a fact, The Bride’s Son was sold to France before Peru because no Latin American country wanted an Argentine film. The platforms made it possible for us to see everything, for Latin America to become a unified market.

— And potential?

— Yes, it was what many of us were looking for: to meet more actors. But the unexpected effect happened: regionalism was lost. So much The Secret in Their Eyes Like The Scared Breast –I would say more than The Scared Breast– they were films very much from their country and that everyone liked because they had that strong local color. Unfortunately, in the places of decision, something is sought for the entire region and I no longer know what is being done.

— He opened a room in Buenos Aires. What does he find in the theater?

For now, the antidote to all this that we are talking about (he laughs). I don’t need all of Latin America to like me, I have to bring in 700 people five times a week, nothing more, it’s nothing compared to the cinema. So I’m pissed off. When a play is bad, you suffer more than when a movie is bad., but when a play is good, I enjoy it more than a good movie. It’s drugs, the truth is that I’m a fanatic and it’s going to be my future.

