The medal harvest of Colombia at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games continues and this Saturday the Bogota native joins that group Juan Jose Betancourt, who won bronze in the T2 para-cycling road race, bringing the country’s total to six golds, the same number of silvers and 12 third places.

Betancourt managed to reach that position and marked the finish line in a time of one hour 17 minutes and 09 seconds, losing the silver medal to the American in the sprint. Dennis Connor, who defeated him in the end.

The gold medal went to the Chinese Jianxin Chenwho with a figure of one hour, 15 minutes and 08 hundredths had no rival in the competition.

The new Colombian medallist was born on 15 July 1999 in Bogotá and had already finished seventh in the time trial in his category during the week.

It is the second medal for paracycling at these Games after the bronze of Paula Ossa also in the road competition.

With this performance, Betancourt equals his performance in the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, where he also won bronze.

