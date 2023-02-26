Juan José Ballesta worried his followers after he spent weeks without showing signs of life on social networks. Even people around him claimed that he did not answer the phone. It was his parents who assured that he was fine but that he would spend some time withdrawn in a place where there was no coverage. Later, the ‘Socialité’ program captured some images of him enjoying his son in the snow and now he has reappeared on the public scene participating in the ‘Pasapalabra’ program and giving an interview in which he talks about the weight of fame.

With 20 kilos more, based on “training and diet”, as he himself explained on the television program, the actor confessed on the program ‘Vives la radio’ that fame came great. “I couldn’t go outside. I would go to shopping malls and people would peek into the aisles to see me, people would chase me, take pictures of me without asking. It was like I wanted to be a normal person and I couldn’t be,” he recounted.

