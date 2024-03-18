It is the 59th minute of Inter-Napoli, when the Neapolitan defender Juan Jesus approaches the referee La Penna and points to the Nerazzurri player Acerbi. From the lips, broadcast by Dazn, it seems that the Brazilian is saying: “It doesn't suit me, he told me 'you're a nigger' and that doesn't suit me”. Subsequently, the Italian defender pointed to the patch on the sleeve of his shirt, bearing the words “Keep racism out”, since the tenth return round of Serie A was dedicated to the fight against all forms of discrimination and racism. After the match, Juan Jesus toned down the story to the microphones of the same broadcaster: “Acerbi understood that he went too far with his words and apologised. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. He's a good boy”



