The mayor of Mula, Juan Jesús Moreno, will once again be a candidate for mayor for the PSOE for the next municipal elections. This has been decided by the General Assembly of the Local Socialist Association of Mula, by an absolute majority, and supported by the executive of the socialist formation in the Region.

Juan Jesús Moreno has been the mayor of the municipality since June 2015, so he will complete two terms in May as the maximum president of Muleño. In the previous legislature he managed to be the most voted mayor of the Region of Murcia, with the PSOE adding twelve of the seventeen councilors of the municipal corporation, his best result in the history of democracy.