Napoli's Brazilian defender, Juan Jesus, reacted with regret to the failure to disqualify his Inter colleague, Francesco Acerbi, acquitted yesterday due to insufficient evidence in the case of the alleged racist phrase during the match between the two Serie A teams on March 17th.

“I have read several times, with great regret, the decision with which the Sports Judge (Gerardo Mastandrea, ed.) deemed that there is no proof that I was the victim of racist insults during the Inter-Napoli match on March 17th: it is an assessment that, although I respect it, I struggle to understand and leaves me with great bitterness”, we read in a note published today by Juan Jesus on the Napoli website.

“I am sincerely disheartened by the outcome of a serious matter which I was only guilty of having handled 'like a gentleman', avoiding interrupting an important match with all the inconvenience it would have caused for the spectators who were watching the match, and trusting that my attitude would have been respected and taken, perhaps, as an example”, continues the footballer.

“Probably, after this decision, those who find themselves in my situation will act in a very different way to protect themselves and try to put a stop to the shame of racism which, unfortunately, is struggling to disappear,” observes Juan Jesus.

“I do not feel protected in any way by this decision which struggles between having to admit that 'proof of the offense has certainly been achieved' and maintaining that there is no certainty of its discriminatory nature which, again according to the decision, only I and 'in good faith' would have perceived it,” continues the player. “I really don't understand how the phrase 'go away black, you're just a nigger…' can certainly be offensive, but not discriminatory.”

“I don't understand, in fact, why there was so much agitation that evening if it really had been a 'simple offense' for which Acerbi himself felt obliged to apologise, the referee felt he had to inform VAR, the match was interrupted for over 1 minute and his teammates were desperate to talk to me,” recalls Juan Jesus.

“I can't explain why, only the next day and in retreat with the national team, Acerbi began a U-turn on the version of events and instead did not immediately deny, as soon as the match was over, what had actually happened” , remarks the Brazilian defender.

“I didn't expect an ending of this kind which I fear – but I hope I'm wrong – could set a serious precedent to justify certain behaviors a posteriori”, concludes Juan Jesus. “I sincerely hope that this, for me, sad story can help the entire world of football to reflect on such a serious and urgent issue.”