Juan Izquierdo’s collapse has been one of the saddest images in sport this year. The footballer, after a few days hospitalized in a clinic in Brazil, died due to cardiac arrhythmia.

According to the criteria of

It’s been more than a week since the footballer’s death and his family has had to learn to live without one of the most important people in their daily lives. His mother, Sandra Viana, has been giving statements about what her situation has been like in the first few days without her son.

In the midst of these statements, even rrevealed the origin of the arrhythmia that ended Juan’s life, revealing that it was thanks to a virus combined with the tension of the match he was playing against Sao Paulo that ended with the player’s collapse.

Support from Nacional’s capital and the club’s fans

The woman has taken advantage of the spaces in the media to give thanks for the gestures of support that have come from all the football fans who were moved by the situation of the deceased.

“I wanted to thank you for this very sad episode that happened to us, The people who were always with us supporting us, the people from Nacional, from Sao Paulo, from the hospital, from the hotel, very kind with all of this. We always had the support of Nacional, they never left us alone” he declared to Sport 980.

Viana said it has been very difficult to understand her own situation: “I can’t understand. The picture is dawning on me day by day,” she said.

Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, transferred by ambulance. Photo:AFP Share

She also revealed what the process has been like for her two-year-old granddaughter. “It’s very sad because she’s asking about daddy, when her daddy is coming,” she said. He assured that the club is providing psychological help for the girls and the player’s wife.

but he revealed that the captain of his son’s team, Nacional de Uruguay, has been attentive to his needs.

, @SaoPauloFC There are no words that can fully describe the deep gratitude that Nacional feels towards São Paulo, its players and fans. Every member of the team, the coaching staff, every official and all the fans have shown love… pic.twitter.com/RZzQC8dFnp — National (@National) August 31, 2024

“Polenta brought Juan de Los Céspedes’ truck and his mother told him that they were going to bring his father’s truck, “That ‘Uncle Daddy’ was going to bring him, because he calls Polenta ‘Uncle Daddy’. And when the van arrived and he was looking through the door, it was like he felt ‘here comes daddy'” she said, moved.

The players of Nacional de Uruguay and the directors, as well as the fans of Sao Paulo, the team they were facing, They have gained the support of the people after the images that showed the support they gave to the family while the footballer was in serious health condition and after his death.

“He wasn’t on our team, but he fell in our home, in front of our people. So, he became one of us.” Video of the people of São Paulo paying tribute to Juan Izquierdo last night at Morumbi. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/jNlJ4EiJ5i — Out of Context Libertadores (@OoCLibertadores) August 29, 2024

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS