Behind him tragic death of the Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo, a promising national football player, on August 27, the world of sport is going through a moment of deep mourning. Izquierdo collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match last Thursday and, after being in critical condition for five days, died at the age of 27. Despite the pain and shock surrounding this loss, various efforts have been made administrative protocols linked to the death of the player, which seek to provide certain economic relief to his family in the midst of this tragedy.

According to the criteria of

One of the most relevant aspects of these protocols is the Activation of an insurance policy that Izquierdo had in force, which applies in the event of death during the practice of their profession.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo (left), in action against Sao Paulo. Photo:EFE Share

What is the insurance policy about?

According to the media THE COUNTRYthis policy is regulated by article 41 of the Professional Footballer Statutewhich was updated in February of this year after intense negotiations between the first and second division clubs of Uruguayan football and the Uruguayan Mutual Association of Professional Footballers.

According to this regulation, the Izquierdo family will receive compensation based on the last salary the player receivedwhich will extend for a period of eight years.

In simple words, this means that over the next eight years, Izquierdo’s immediate family, such as his wife and children, They will be entitled to receive the monthly salary that he earned while playing for the National team.

The Statute also provides that the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) will be responsible for paying a portion of this compensation, equivalent to the player’s minimum salary and The remaining amount will be given by the National clubto ensure that the family receives the full amount due.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo was only 27 years old. Photo:AFP Share

Emotional farewells

After his departure, friends and family They have spoken out on the matter leaving emotional farewell messages, one of them was the River Plate player, Augustine Sant’Annawho said through his X account the following words: “Brother, I still don’t believe it, I swear, hours go by and I still don’t understand, I will keep that smile that characterizes youthe humility and above all the good people that you were, take care of yours from above, but above all your treasures, little black boy. Rest in peace Juancito”.

His wife, Selenaalso said some moving words on the player’s social networks: “Today I had to say goodbye to my better half, the love of my life.For many, Juan Izquierdo, for me, Juanma, my best friend, my husband, the father of my children, my unconditional friend. Today a part of me dies with youYou were a great person, noble, loving, without evil. You were an angel on this earth and you will be an angel in heaven.”

“I love you little brother, thank you, thank you for every piece of advice, hug, grumble for always having the right word at the right time, for always being there for us.I promised myself that I would enjoy life and be happy and that’s what’s going to happen.you will always be alive in our hearts. Until we meet again, little brother,” said the player’s sister on her social network Instagram.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

ANGELICA YELITHSSA MORALES C.