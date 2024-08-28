Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo died on Tuesday at the age of 27, after battling for his life in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to the criteria of

The case was a case of “brain death following cardiorespiratory arrest” associated with arrhythmia, according to the São Paulo hospital where he had been hospitalized for the past five days.

‘Brain death’

“He Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital sadly reports the death of Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who died on Tuesday, August 27, at 9:38 p.m. (local time), as a result of a brain death following cardiorespiratory arrest associated with arrhythmia”the latest bulletin noted.

The Nacional player suffered an arrhythmia, coming off the bench in the second half, in the final minutes of the match between São Paulo and Nacional last Thursday at the Morumbis stadium in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Juan Izquierdo, Uruguayan player. Photo:EFE Share

He collapsed on the pitch, was taken off the pitch in an ambulance and immediately taken to hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. Since then, doctors have kept him sedated and on mechanical ventilation in an intensive care unit.

On Sunday, Izquierdo showed “a progression of the brain damage and an increase in intracranial pressure,” although he was still under “neurological intensive care.” His health condition worsened on Monday with a “critical neurological condition” and he died on Tuesday in the company of his family and a delegation from the Montevideo club.

Juan Izquierdo Photo:EFE AND THE NATIONAL Share

The case has shocked Uruguay and especially football in that country, which suspended its activities last weekend and will not take to the field next weekend either. The main Brazilian clubs, such as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense, São Paulo itself, Botafogo, Santos and Internacional, among others, have also deeply regretted the death of Izquierdo and expressed their condolences to fans, workers, colleagues, as well as family and friends of the defender.

Trained at Club Atlético Cerro, Izquierdo spent most of his career in Uruguay, where he also played for Liverpool, Wanderers and Peñarol. His only adventure abroad was with Atlético San Luis in Mexico.

EFE

More sports news